Left Menu
Development News Edition

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 19

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 06:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 06:55 IST
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 19

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

ECB to launch 750 billion euros bond-buying programme https://on.ft.com/2w9Spcv Bank of England offers unlimited QE for large company financing https://on.ft.com/3bca02h

GM and Ford in White House talks to make ventilators for pandemic patients https://on.ft.com/2QtgbXD Overview

The European Central Bank launched new bond purchases worth 750 billion euros after holding an emergency meeting of its rate-setting committee on Wednesday night in response to the worsening economic and financial turmoil caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Wednesday that British central bank is prepared to pump unlimited quantities of money into the economy via its new commercial paper facility to help fight the effects of the coronavirus.

General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday they were in talks with the White House officials about using vacant car factories to manufacture breathing equipment to help the United States tackle the growing number of coronavirus cases. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: RSS Gen Sec attends puja praying for mankind's

RSS Sarakaryavah GeneralSecretary Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi on Thursday attended aspecial puja praying for health and prosperity of themankind in the wake of the coronavirus outbreakHe attended Gharma Prayaschitta Homa andDhanwantari Homa pray...

Lok Sabha debates Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill

The Lok Sabha on Thursday took up discussion on a bill that seeks to declare the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda, Jamnagar as an Institution of National Importance. Ayush Minister Shripad Naik moved the Institute of Teaching ...

Indian women's hockey team training on despite COVID-19 pandemic, player eyes Olympics

The COVID-19 pandemic notwithstanding, the Indian womens hockey team is going ahead with its plans to resume intense training from next week, with striker Navneet Kaur eying an outing at an Olympics which look doubtful at the moment. The te...

Nirbhaya case: SC dismisses convict Akshay Kumar's plea challenging rejection of his second mercy petition by Prez.

Nirbhaya case SC dismisses convict Akshay Kumars plea challenging rejection of his second mercy petition by Prez....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020