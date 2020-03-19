Left Menu
Development News Edition

Air New Zealand suspending Buenos Aires route

NZ31 (Buenos Aires-Auckland) departing Ministro Pistarini Airport at 1145pm 18 March local time will be the airline’s final service until 30 June 2020.

Air New Zealand suspending Buenos Aires route
Air New Zealand has ungauged the aircraft operating the service to the larger Boeing 777-300 aircraft which has 30 extra seats than the 777-200 originally scheduled. Image Credit: Flickr

Following increased government restrictions for travel into Argentina, Air New Zealand is suspending its Buenos Aires route with immediate effect.

NZ31 (Buenos Aires-Auckland) departing Ministro Pistarini Airport at 1145pm 18 March local time will be the airline's final service until 30 June 2020.

Air New Zealand has ungauged the aircraft operating the service to the larger Boeing 777-300 aircraft which has 30 extra seats than the 777-200 originally scheduled.

Air New Zealand Chief Operational Integrity and Standards Officer Captain David Morgan said the suspension has been brought forward following additional border measures, which pose significant crew logistics and operational challenges.

"This is a rapidly evolving situation and we thank customers for their patience and understanding at this challenging time. Our teams are working through options for customers impacted by the earlier than planned suspension and will be in touch in the coming days."

Air New Zealand's contact centre is operating at a high volume. The latest Covid-19 information is published on the Travel Alerts section of the Air New Zealand website and customers are encouraged to check this and to get in touch with the airline via its social media channels in the first instance.

Customers booked via a travel agent (including online travel agents) should contact their booking agent.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

37 Sites identified for quarantine facilities to response Coronavirus

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia De Lille says the government has identified 37 sites that can be used as quarantine facilities across several provinces as part of the governments response to the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandem...

COVID-19: RSS Gen Sec attends puja praying for mankind's

RSS Sarakaryavah GeneralSecretary Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi on Thursday attended aspecial puja praying for health and prosperity of themankind in the wake of the coronavirus outbreakHe attended Gharma Prayaschitta Homa andDhanwantari Homa pray...

Lok Sabha debates Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill

The Lok Sabha on Thursday took up discussion on a bill that seeks to declare the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda, Jamnagar as an Institution of National Importance. Ayush Minister Shripad Naik moved the Institute of Teaching ...

Indian women's hockey team training on despite COVID-19 pandemic, player eyes Olympics

The COVID-19 pandemic notwithstanding, the Indian womens hockey team is going ahead with its plans to resume intense training from next week, with striker Navneet Kaur eying an outing at an Olympics which look doubtful at the moment. The te...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020