Left Menu
Development News Edition

SIDBI to start Swavalamban Express on Jun 5 for budding entrepreneurs

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 15:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 15:51 IST
SIDBI to start Swavalamban Express on Jun 5 for budding entrepreneurs

The Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) on Thursday said it will start Swavalamban Express on June 5 this year for budding entrepreneurs. The principal financial institution engaged in promotion, financing and development of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) said the decision to start the train was taken based on the feedback received from various stakeholders.

"The Swavalamban Express will start from June 5 and will travel to 11 enterprising cities starting from Lucknow and thereafter to Jammu, Delhi, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata and finally to Varanasi in a span of 15 days covering 7,000 km," it said in a statement. The agency noted that the participating budding and aspiring entrepreneurs and start-ups will receive over 20 workshops and interactions which shall help to boost their growth in their entrepreneurial journey.

"The Swavalamban Express train is a part of our umbrella mission Swavalamban which aims to induce entrepreneurship culture amongst youth. It's an aspirational journey powered by inspirational India," SIDBI Chairman and MD Mohammad Mustafa said. As part of the mission, youths will board the train with an idea, and after series of experiential learning will get down with ready business plan, he said.

"Each enterprising city shall carry theme on enterprise setting up. It would be unique exposure for being a Swavalambi. A school beyond four walls," Mustafa added. Swavalamban Express is aimed towards enhancing the knowledge of participants about financial and non-financial aspects of enterprise running.

This will be done through experts and mentors boarding the train in between, interaction with role models, brain storming and group discussions. SIDBI expects 500 youths to be a part of this journey, Mustafa said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan closes Wagha border with India for two weeks amid coronavirus scare

Pakistan announced on Thursday to close down Wagha border with India for two weeks as the number of coronavirus cases in the country rose to 341. The interior ministry through a notification said that it closed the key border point with Ind...

Workout with a toddler: Londoners adapt to life under coronavirus

As Londoners adapt to a new way of life under the shadow of the coronavirus, one father managed to combine fitness with childcare on Thursday doing squats in his local park and using his toddler as a weight. Earlier this week the British go...

FACTBOX-Airlines ground flights, count mounting costs of the coronavirus shock

Airlines across the globe are feeling the pain as travel demand withers because of the coronavirus outbreak, scrapping flights and ditching financial forecasts.Below is a list of how the worlds biggest airlines have responded in alphabetica...

Worldwide server revenue grew 5.1% in Q4 of 2019: Gartner

The worldwide server market continued to grow in the fourth quarter of 2019 as revenue increased 5.1 per cent and shipments grew 11.7 per cent year over year, according to Gartner, Inc. In all of 2019, worldwide server shipments declined 3....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020