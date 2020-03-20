Left Menu
Development News Edition

Real estate sector grapples with volatility amid COVID-19 pandemic

The novel coronavirus pandemic has been a speed-breaker of sorts at a time when home buyers were gradually returning to the market, National President of the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) Niranjan Hiranandani said on Friday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 17:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 17:54 IST
Real estate sector grapples with volatility amid COVID-19 pandemic
NAREDCO National President Niranjan Hiranandani (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

The novel coronavirus pandemic has been a speed-breaker of sorts at a time when home buyers were gradually returning to the market, National President of the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) Niranjan Hiranandani said on Friday. The shutdown of retail outlets, malls, entertainment and fitness centres has put commercial real estate deals on wait-and-watch mode, he said.

"Real estate is the second largest employment generator and has a multiplier effect on 250-plus allied industries. We need government support to face the on-going challenge," said Hiranandani, who is also President of the industry body ASSOCHAM. NAREDCO has urged the government for intervention measures like rescheduling loan repayments, a one-time rollover for debt restructuring and deep interest rate cut. "These will help salvage the economic challenges for real estate companies," he said.

Salvaging Indian real estate is critical, said Hiranandani, not just from the GDP growth perspective but also for employment generation. The sector has been facing dropping sales due to sagging buyer confidence and an overall slowdown in the economy. The crisis in non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) after the collapse of IL&FS and Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL) led to a severe credit squeeze.

"Now with coronavirus pandemic impacting all sectors of the economy, the troubles of real estate industry appear to have been compounded," said Hiranandani. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Winter is coming: cooling weather in Brazil could fan coronavirus outbreak

The coronavirus is landing in South America as summer days in the southern hemisphere draw to a close and winter approaches, potentially worsening the spread of the pandemic in Brazil and other parts of the region, medical experts told Reut...

Trump, Pompeo walk to brink of blaming Iran for rocket attack

President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday came close to blaming Iran for a rocket attack in Iraq last week in which two American troops and a British service member were killed. Maybe we shouldnt say yet, said Trum...

Illinois governor orders residents to 'shelter-in-place' starting Saturday

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker on Friday all state residents to shelter-in-place starting Saturday evening in response to the coronavirus pandemic. All non-essential businesses are to close indefinitely, with exceptions for hospitals, doct...

N.Korea fired unidentified projectile -Yonhap citing S.Korea military

North Korea fired an unidentified projectile into the sea off the east coast of the Korean peninsula, Yonhap reported on Saturday citing South Koreas Joint Chiefs of Staff.A Joint Chiefs spokesman could not immediately be reached. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020