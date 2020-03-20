Left Menu
boAt Audio ranked no. 1 in India in Earwear Category: Captured a market share of 27.3 pc in 2019

boAt audio has been ranked as the leading brand in the earwear segment, as per the latest market data released by leading IT market research and advisory firm International Data Corporation (IDC).

  ANI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 20-03-2020 18:21 IST
  • |
  Created: 20-03-2020 18:21 IST
boAt Audio ranked no. 1 in India in Earwear Category: Captured a market share of 27.3 pc in 2019
boAt (credit: boAt Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], Mar 20 (ANI/PRNewswire): boAt audio has been ranked as the leading brand in the earwear segment, as per the latest market data released by leading IT market research and advisory firm International Data Corporation (IDC). In 2019, boAt audio was the leading brand with a 27.3 per cent market share in the earwear category. The overall 'Earwear' grew multi-fold with 443.6 per cent during 2019, making it one of the fastest-growing consumer electronics categories in the country as per the recent data released by IDC's Worldwide Quarterly Wearable Device Tracker 4Q19 release.

Accounting for most shipment volumes, the earwear category grew five-fold shipping 8.5 million units. Multiple distribution partnerships with the leading e-commerce and retail channels, affordable pricing, and significant investment in marketing has helped boAt gain market share in this category. boAt is challenging the status quo in a sector dominated by established global brands. It has ramped up quickly in a short span of just over three years, through its core high-quality audio product line of smart, efficient, stylish and durable products. It has already created a community of over 2 million boAtheads (consumers) who want to be seen listening and wearing their boAt accessories to make a lifestyle statement. The brand sells 8,000 to 10,000 units every day.

Aman Gupta, Co-founder, boAt audio said: 'We are overwhelmed and humbled at the same time. This recognition is a testament to our irrevocable decree of commitment to offer aesthetically and ergonomically designed future-ready products at a fitting price point in a competitive environment." boAt products are available across all major online marketplaces including Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, Myntra and is also present in 5,000 modern and general trade stores across India.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

