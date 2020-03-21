GoAir appoints Sanjiv Kapoor as advisor

Wadia group-owned budget carrier GoAir on Saturday announced the appointment of aviation industry veteran Sanjiv Kapoor as advisor to the airline. Kapoor, who quit the Tata-SIA joint venture airline Vistara recently after serving as its chief strategy and commercial officer, will advice GoAir on important business and government matter, the airline said in a release.

Significantly, GoAir's current chief executive officer Vinay Dube too had initially been roped in as an advisor by the budget carrier, which keeps witnessing exit from the top deck at frequent intervals. "I welcome Sanjiv to the ever growing GoAir family. His strong domain knowledge and deep expertise in the aviation sector will help GoAir in multiple ways," Dube said in the release.

Kapur has also been associated in the past with SpiceJet, where he handled the position of Chief Operating Officer..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.