Left Menu
Development News Edition

GoAir appoints Sanjiv Kapoor as advisor

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 13:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 13:51 IST
GoAir appoints Sanjiv Kapoor as advisor

Wadia group-owned budget carrier GoAir on Saturday announced the appointment of aviation industry veteran Sanjiv Kapoor as advisor to the airline. Kapoor, who quit the Tata-SIA joint venture airline Vistara recently after serving as its chief strategy and commercial officer, will advice GoAir on important business and government matter, the airline said in a release.

Significantly, GoAir's current chief executive officer Vinay Dube too had initially been roped in as an advisor by the budget carrier, which keeps witnessing exit from the top deck at frequent intervals. "I welcome Sanjiv to the ever growing GoAir family. His strong domain knowledge and deep expertise in the aviation sector will help GoAir in multiple ways," Dube said in the release.

Kapur has also been associated in the past with SpiceJet, where he handled the position of Chief Operating Officer..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

SP leader booked over misleading comments on COVID-19

Senior Samajwadi Party leader and former MP Ramakant Yadav has been booked for giving misleading statements pertaining to COVID-19, police said on SaturdayThe government is spreading rumours on coronavirus to divert attention from NRC, CAA,...

I'm starting from scratch: YouTube sensation Shirley Setia on acting debut

Singer Shirley Setia, who is set to enter Bollywood with Netflixs Maska and director Sabbir Khans feature length film Nikamma, says she is starting a new phase in her career and wants to develop her craft as she go forward. Shirley, who is ...

Jordan goes on virus lockdown as Iran's death toll mounts

Air raid sirens echoed across Jordans capital on Saturday to mark the start of a three-day curfew, the latest mass lockdown in the Middle East aimed at containing the coronavirus, which has claimed another 123 lives in Iran, home to the reg...

262 people, mostly students, to fly from Rome to India on Saturday: Health ministry.

262 people, mostly students, to fly from Rome to India on Saturday Health ministry....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020