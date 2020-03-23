5 Tips to Save Money as a College Student

Throughout your college years, you'll likely experience a new-found sense of freedom, away from the restrictions of your home life and hometown. This means you might be tempted to go out and overspend, now that you're in charge of the groceries and expenses.

However, it is essential to try and resist this temptation, as budgeting in college will help you to prepare for life in the working world, as well as giving you a solid savings account to head out with.

Before you have to deal with the importance of your credit report, and other post-college financial tasks, saving money during this stage of your life is essential. It will help to keep you financially stable, and will provide you with the tools you need to start building your life in the way that you want.

Managing your funds is a life skill that the environment of college can teach you. With that in mind, we've compiled a list of our top 10 tips to save money as a college student, so you can make the most of your finances during your studies.

Save Money on Books

It is a well-known fact amongst college students that textbooks don't come cheap. You can easily fall victim to this once you start your classes, and it may seem like the only option to splurge out on expensive textbooks.

However, by learning how to shop around, and by taking advantage of your university library, you can save a huge amount of money on the books that you need.

If you're quick, you may be lucky enough to find a copy of the book you're looking for in the library. As this is a completely free option, it is our top recommendation, however, we know it isn't always possible to find what you need in the library, but this should be your first port of call if you're trying to save money.

Another great way to save money on books is to become friends with other people who take the same class as you, and look at sharing a book between you both. This isn't always an ideal option, as you'll likely need to use the book at the same time at some point, but splitting the cost between you both is better than forking out for the entire price.

If this isn't possible, you could look at buying a used textbook from a previous student of that class. Social Media, such as Facebook, can be a great way to find students who are selling previously-owned books for a reduced cost.

Be sure to look for your reading list beyond your college's bookstore, as it's likely that the prices are inflated here. Places such as Amazon and Barnes & Noble may stock the necessary textbooks, but there are also websites that are aware of the expenses that these books can take out of you. SlugBooks is a great site to check out, as it also gives you the option to rent books, which will remove the hefty price tag for you.

Make the Most of Student Discounts

Student discounts are an excellent perk of being a college student, and when you're trying to save money, you shouldn't forget about these cost-reducing tactics.

Many local establishments in your college town will offer discounts at restaurants and bars, so when you do have a night out, you don't need to break the bank. However, student discounts aren't only limited to the local area.

Some large companies offer discounts for students. FedEx is a notable one, as they can offer up to 30% off various services if you have a valid student ID card. While not all student discounts will be this high or useful, using them where possible could save you plenty of dollars that could be put towards more important expenses.

Cook in Your Apartment

Cooking may not come naturally to you, but college can be the perfect place to learn.

If you are serious about saving money, then you should definitely think about cooking at home, rather than dining out for your meals. Being able to cook healthy and nutritious meals is a skill that will stand you in good stead throughout your life, so getting stuck into cooking is one of the most productive money-saving tips we can suggest.

While it can tempting to order takeout every night, writing a grocery list with a combination of healthy, filling foods and ingredients will save you a lot of cash, and you'll feel much more accomplished if you eat a meal that you've cooked for yourself. You could even look into meal prepping, which is a healthy way to have your meals planned for the week, saving you time and energy throughout those long study days.

Make sure your grocery lists aren't too extensive, but buying in bulk is a great way to crack down on your spending. Spending money on a decent grocery haul will be worth it over the course of a week, rather than ordering what seems like 'cheap' takeout every night. Items such as tinned food will last you a long time and can stay on your shelf for months, so you'll save money in the long run.

Choose Accommodation Wisely

A common mistake that college students can make is deciding to live off-campus for the duration of their studies.

While it may seem ideal to live in a spacious, stylish apartment away from noisy college students and parties, it is not the most financially viable option. Living in dorms tends to be much more inexpensive.

You can look at splitting the cost of a dorm with a roommate, and dorms will also give you the chance to meet new people outside of your friendship group. While they may be more compact than an off-campus apartment, you'll be thankful that you didn't stretch your finances for the sake of more space.

Find a Part-Time Job

Having a job whilst in college might seem like it will add to your already stressful schedule, but there are always ways of working around your studies if you are serious about saving and earning money.

While money is the main reason for working during college, a part-time job can also give you the opportunity to make new friends and learn new skills outside of the classroom.

You can't save money without earning it, so this is one of our top tips on the list. In an ideal world, you would find a job that offers experience in your chosen major, but this isn't always doable, so even working in a restaurant or bar will help to pay the bills and provide your resume with an extra boost.

With a part-time job, you can start to think seriously about saving up for the future, and you'll have some extra cash to spare for those times when you want to treat yourself or celebrate with your friends.

Recap:

There is no one-size-fits-all way to save money while you're in college, but by following these tips, you'll be on your way to getting your finances in check.

While focusing on your studies is, of course, the most important part of college, you will only feel more stressed if money becomes an issue for you. That's why incorporating a part-time job into your life can be a great way to ease the stress of college fees and the cost of socializing, while meal prepping and cooking from home will save you plenty of cash in the long run.

What did you think of our tips? Let us know in the comments section below.

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed are the personal views of the author. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.