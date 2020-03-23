Left Menu
Development News Edition

Exempt stock mkt entities, their workforce from lockdown: Centre tells states

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 19:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 19:20 IST
Exempt stock mkt entities, their workforce from lockdown: Centre tells states

The Centre has requested chief secretaries of all states to exempt services of Sebi-regulated stock market entities as well as related workforce from the purview of lockdown imposed to curb spreading of coronavirus infections. The move comes against the backdrop of alleged instances of brokers, depository participants and other personnel related to stock markets facing difficulties in commuting to their workplaces.

In a letter, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba has requested that services of Sebi-regulated stock market entities be exempted from the purview of lockdown. "Further, essential staff related to these agents should be allowed to commute so as to ensure that these establishments function smoothly," as per the letter addressed to Chief Secretaries of States and Administrators of Union Territories.

Domestic stock market suffered its worst-ever single-day crash on Monday, with the benchmark indices plummeting as much as 13.15 per cent as sell-off continued amid rising coronavirus cases. In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, many states have announced partial or complete lockdown, to curb spreading of infections. Besides, authorities are encouraging social distancing as part of dealing with the situation.

"It is pertinent to mention that stock markets are critical for the economy and as such its various constituents are important financial market institutions," the letter said. At least three states — Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan — have already issued clarifications to authorities to allow employees working in exchanges and broking offices to commute to their offices.

On Monday, stock brokers association Anmi asked markets regulator Sebi to include brokers and depository participants under essential services. The Association of National Exchanges Members of India (Anmi) has around 900 stock brokers as members..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka announces lockdown from March 24 till 31; seven new

The Karnataka government on Monday night announced a lockdown from March 24 till month end in the entire state as seven new COVID-19 cases were reported, taking the tally in the state to 33. The government earlier announced stricter measure...

'Kamal' replaces Kamal in MP; Chouhan back as Chief Minister

Just 15 months after losing power, BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan was back as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister on Monday night for a record fourth term and immediately faces the daunting task of stemming the spread of the coronavirus. The 61...

Greece bans flights from UK, Turkey as coronavirus cases rise

Greece on Monday suspended flights from Britain and Turkey to curb the spread of coronavirus, as a lockdown took effect in the country.The ban came into effect at 0400 GMT -- 600 a.m. in Athens -- on March 23 and ends at 1300 GMT on April 1...

Beer and spirit makers join global efforts to make sanitisers

Anheuser-Busch InBev , the worlds biggest beer maker, and Diageo, the worlds largest distiller, pledged on Monday to donate million litres of alcohol to make hand sanitisers and disinfectants to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.Diageo sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020