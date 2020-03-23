Boeing to suspend production at Washington state factory
Boeing announced on Monday it temporarily halted production at a factory in Washington state that manufactures long-distance planes due to the coronavirus outbreak
The aerospace giant said it plans to suspend output starting Wednesday for two weeks in the Puget Sound region, which is where the company builds the long-range 777
Monday's announcement does not affect production of the 787 plane in South Carolina. The company, which is seeking $60 billion in federal support for the aerospace industry, had already shuttered production of the 737 MAX in Renton, Washington, which remains grounded following two crashes.
