Left Menu
Development News Edition

Boeing to suspend production at Washington state factory

  • PTI
  • |
  • Newyork
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 00:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 22:49 IST
Boeing to suspend production at Washington state factory
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Boeing announced on Monday it temporarily halted production at a factory in Washington state that manufactures long-distance planes due to the coronavirus outbreak

The aerospace giant said it plans to suspend output starting Wednesday for two weeks in the Puget Sound region, which is where the company builds the long-range 777

Monday's announcement does not affect production of the 787 plane in South Carolina. The company, which is seeking $60 billion in federal support for the aerospace industry, had already shuttered production of the 737 MAX in Renton, Washington, which remains grounded following two crashes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

Loved Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to get you nostalgic

Theme for World TB Day 2020 is 'It's Time', says WHO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

S Africa announces 21-day lockdown over coronavirus, calls in Army

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday announced a 21-day lockdown of the country in a bid to contain the rapid spread of the coronavirus pandemic and called in the army to assist in monitoring the situation. With the number of C...

Panthers sign XFL standout QB Walker

XFL standout P.J. Walker signed with the Carolina Panthers on Monday. Walker played quarterback for the Houston Roughnecks in the XFL in 2020. He also played at Temple for head coach Matt Rhule and spent time with the Indianapolis Colts in ...

New Jersey to release county jail inmates over coronavirus

New Jersey plans to release low-risk inmates serving county jail sentences to limit the spread of the coronavirus, the governor said on Monday.The announcement follows an order late Sunday night signed by Stuart Rabner, chief justice of the...

Yamuna Expressway closed, passage for emergency only: Noida Police

Noida Police on Monday night closed the Yamuna Expressway for commuters amid a major lockdown across the country due to the coronavirus outbreak, officials said.&#160; Commuters will only be allowed passage on the Yamuna Expressway, a key ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020