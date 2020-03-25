Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall Street rebound fizzles out as fears of virus impact persist

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 20:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 20:22 IST
US STOCKS-Wall Street rebound fizzles out as fears of virus impact persist

Wall Street fell in choppy trading on Wednesday after a strong rebound in the previous session as optimism about an imminent $2 trillion coronavirus package waned, with investors still concerned about the lasting economic hit from the pandemic.

All three main indexes had snapped higher in early trading following reports that Washington had reached a deal on a $2 trillion stimulus package to aid businesses and millions of Americans hit by the economic fallout of the outbreak. But fears about a looming global recession and the likelihood of corporate defaults amid a collapse in business activity quickly sent the benchmark S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq lower.

The Dow flitted between small gains and losses. "Markets are going to stay very volatile until one of three things happens: either the number of new infections in the U.S. peaks, there is some kind of a cure or vaccine developed or until the U.S. economy begins to reopen," said Randy Watts, chief investment strategist at William O'Neil+Co in New York.

Wall Street had staged a furious rally on Tuesday, with the Dow posting its best day since 1933, in wild swings that were last seen at the height of the global financial crisis. The Senate will vote on the bill later on Wednesday and the House of Representatives is expected to follow soon after.

The total figure at stake exceeds the amount the country spends on national defense, scientific research, highway construction and other discretionary programs combined. "What's remarkable in this particular crisis, compared to 2008 is the response by policymakers because the speed with which they've revamped existing programs and introduced new ones is completely unprecedented," said Andrea Cicione, head of strategy at TS Lombard.

At 10:36 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 147.45 points, or 0.71%, at 20,852.36, the S&P 500 was down 10.96 points, or 0.45%, at 2,436.37 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 70.90 points, or 0.96%, at 7,346.96. While the S&P 500 recovered about $1.8 trillion in value in Tuesday's session, it is still off about $8 trillion from its mid February peak.

Boeing Co led gains on the Dow, surging nearly 12%, and continuing this week's rally as sources said it planned to restart 737 MAX production by May. Nike gained 11% after beating quarterly revenue estimates and reporting rebounding sales in China.

American Airlines, Royal Caribbean Cruises and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, among the hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, jumped between 13% and 23%. Advancing issues outnumbered decliners more than 1-to-1 on the NYSE and the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded no new 52-week high and four new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded three new highs and 31 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Eagerly waiting to represent India in Tests: Shreyas

Test cricket is ultimate test of batsmanship and Shreyas Iyer is now eargerly waiting to don the India whites having cemented his place in limited overs format. The stylish right-hander has already made a mark as a No 4 in white ball format...

UN launches COVID-19 global humanitarian response plan for vulnerable countries

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres launched today USD 2 billion global humanitarian response plan to fund the fight against COVID-19 pandemic in the worlds most vulnerable countries. which are already in the midst of humanita...

'We are collapsing': Virus pummels medics in Spain and Italy

By the time Patricia Nezs cough started, she was already familiar with the dreaded dry hacking sound tormenting patients who had for weeks been filling the Madrid emergency ward where she works. We were fed up of hearing it at the hospital,...

Romania postpones loan repayments for up to 9 months

Romanias government will postpone monthly loan repayments for a period of up to 9 months to help domestic borrowers hit by the coronavirus crisis, President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday. We are convinced that until then, our people and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020