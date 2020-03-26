Left Menu
Development News Edition

Air New Zealand Cargo offering a range of charter options

Air New Zealand General Manager Cargo Rick Nelson says the airline has introduced a number of innovative measures to keep Kiwi businesses connected to the world.

Air New Zealand Cargo offering a range of charter options
Air New Zealand General Manager Cargo Rick Nelson says the airline has introduced a number of innovative measures to keep Kiwi businesses connected to the world. Image Credit: Flickr

Air New Zealand Cargo is offering importers and exporters a range of charter options to keep cargo moving to and from New Zealand during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Air New Zealand General Manager Cargo Rick Nelson says the airline has introduced a number of innovative measures to keep Kiwi businesses connected to the world.

"We're offering our cargo customers a range of aircraft charter services covering every port on the Air New Zealand network (excluding London). We have also been able to provide customized options from North American markets to Australia.

"With our Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, for example, we have the ability to uplift 11 cargo pallets in each direction we fly. Each of these pallets can take up to 12 cubic meters in volume and up to 4600 kilograms in weight.

"We've shared these options with our global cargo customer base and are getting some strong interest from customers wanting to ship to and from Shanghai, Hong Kong, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Sydney, and Melbourne.

"We've also introduced the concept of a 'Multi-Party Charter Agreement' which has been designed to help small and medium-sized exporters and importers to ensure they have options available to them to move their goods in these challenging times. Under this model, our customers can purchase a single airfreight pallet position on a charter flight, or by working together with a freight forwarder, a coalition of exporters and importers can potentially combine and consolidate their shipments so that they are able to purchase a single unit on the aircraft.

"This is undoubtedly an extremely difficult time for our airline with a significant reduction in capacity due to reduced travel demand, but we are pleased to be able to keep New Zealand connected to the world in this way."

At the same time, Air New Zealand is working with the Government to ensure critical cargo transport lines are maintained.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Gilead asks FDA to revoke orphan drug status for potential coronavirus drug

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Videos

Latest News

Mexican rights groups denounce crackdown on migrants protesting over coronavirus fears

This week, dozens of migrants in Mexicos largest detention center gathered to protest over fears they will contract the coronavirus in the facility, which advocates have long denounced for overcrowding and poor sanitation. They were met wit...

NZAF warns against breaking needs of lockdown for casual sex

As the country moves to alert level 4, NZAF warns against breaking the requirements of the lockdown to engage in casual or anonymous sex.The lockdown is in place to keep transmissions of COVID-19 as low as possible and to protect vulnerable...

Soccer-Phoenix player sorry for breaking quarantine, golf cart joyride

Wellington Phoenix midfielder Tim Payne has apologised after he broke a coronavirus quarantine in Australia and was charged with a drink-driving offence for taking a golf cart on a joyride with a team mate. New Zealander Payne and goalkeepe...

Payton: Hill will be Saints' No. 2 QB

Taysom Hill wants a shot at being a quarterback. For now, he will have to make do with backing up the NFLs all-time leader in passing yards and passing touchdowns.New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton said Wednesday that he envisions Hill re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020