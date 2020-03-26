COVID-19: Railways offers new Vadodara training institute as quarantine centre

The Railways has identified the new hostel building of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail project training institute in Vadodara, Gujarat, for creating a backup quarantine centre, the national transporter said on Thursday

The Railways, which is also planning to manufacture essential medical items in its production units, is exploring other ways to lend a helping hand to the Centre in its fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic

The new railway training institute has 168 rooms with 334 beds and 12 big common rooms. PTI ASG GJSHMB

