Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall St rallies for third day as investors focus on stimulus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 00:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 00:37 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St rallies for third day as investors focus on stimulus

Wall Street rallied for a third straight session on Thursday as record weekly jobless claims came in below investors' worst fears and investors focused on an unprecedented $2 trillion stimulus awaiting approval by the U.S. House of Representatives. The number of Americans filing claims for unemployment benefits surged to 3.28 million last week as state-wide lockdowns brought the economy to a halt and unleashed a wave of layoffs.

The median expectation of analysts polled by Reuters was for 1 million claims, but the top end of the forecast was as high as 4 million. Expectations are high that the U.S. House of Representatives will pass the stimulus measure to support distressed industries, including airlines, after the Senate cleared the proposal.

It would flood the country with cash in an effort to stem the crushing economic impact of an intensifying pandemic that has killed about 1,000 and infected nearly 70,000 people in the United States. The benchmark S&P 500 index was on track for three straight day of gains for the first time since mid-February, before coronavirus fears stopped Wall Street's 11-year bull market. Since Monday, the S&P 500 has surged almost 15%, although it remains down 24% from its Feb. 19 record high.

"It's encouraging to see people buying a day after a big up day because we hadn't seen that in a month," said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading & derivatives at Charles Schwab. "That doesn't guarantee that the bottom is in, but it is indicative of a bottoming process." Delta Air Lines jumped 5.2%, while Boeing rose 14%, boosted by a $58 billion provision for the aerospace industry in the latest aid bill. Boeing has surged over 90% in the past four sessions.

Adding to upbeat sentiment, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank stood ready to act "aggressively" to shore up credit in the market on top of the unprecedented policy easing announced on Monday. "He said the Fed is not going to run out of ammunition and that the committee still has policy room for more action," said Charalambos Pissouros, senior market analyst at JFD Group in Cyprus.

"By saying that he raises the question - will they go for negative interest rates?" With macroeconomic indicators likely to worsen heading into the second quarter as a breakdown in business activity and fears of corporate defaults foreshadow a deep global recession, many analysts expect more wild swings in markets.

The CBOE volatility index fell 4.9 points, but was still near levels far above those in 2018 and 2019. At 2:44 pm ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average had jumped 4.82% at 22,222.22 points, while the S&P 500 gained 4.67% to 2,591.13.

The Nasdaq Composite soared 4.03% to 7,681.73. The S&P utilities index was the strongest among 11 sectors, jumping 7.2%.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 5.15-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 3.71-to-1 ratio favored advancers. The S&P 500 posted no new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 4 new highs and 13 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

Over 500 Germans stranded in India flown back

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Did Geopolitics prevail over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey could impose stay-at-home order if coronavirus outbreak worsens

Turkey could order the public to stay at home if coronavirus infections continue to spread, the government said on Thursday as it clamped down further on medical equipment leaving the country. The government announced such a measure for peo...

The G20 video call: In virus era, even summits are virtual

The face-to-face tension among foes was gone. So was the in-person camaraderie among allies. Gone were the impromptu and urgent bilats bilateral meetings between leaders to iron out a sticking point. Gone was the image of one leader leanin...

Pope donates 30 respirators to fight coronavirus

Pope Francis has donated 30 respirators to hospitals in areas hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, the Vatican said on Thursday. A statement from the office of the papal Almoner, Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, did not say where they would b...

INSIGHT-U.S. home healthcare industry warns of possible "collapse"

Home healthcare providers, the lifelines to 12 million vulnerable Americans, are scrambling to decide how to serve patients who show symptoms of coronavirus -- and how to ensure that the providers themselves neither catch nor spread it.A Te...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020