Reliance Industries' shares worth over Rs 9,145 cr change hands

  PTI
  New Delhi
  Updated: 27-03-2020 20:59 IST
  Created: 27-03-2020 20:59 IST
In a shareholding rejig at Reliance Industries, Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani, Nita Mukesh Ambani, Isha M Ambani, Akash M Ambani and Anant Mukesh Ambani along with one of the firm's promoters bought shares worth over Rs 9,145 through open market transactions on Friday. As per the block deal data on the BSE, Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani picked up 2,68,308 shares, Nita Mukesh Ambani 7,03,708 shares, Isha M Ambani 7,71,220 shares and Akash M Ambani 7,73,620 shares of the firm at an average price of Rs 1,077 apiece, while Anant Mukesh Ambani bought 73,00,000 shares at a price of Rs 1,056 per scrip.

Besides, Reliance Industries Ltd's (RIL) promoter, Tattvam Enterprises LLP, purchased 7,67,35,388 shares at Rs 1,056 apiece. The total deal value for the shares purchased by the promoters of RIL stood at Rs 91,45,20,23,640.

According to separate transactions, another promoter of the company, Devarshi Commercials LLP, offloaded a total of 8,65,52,244 shares for over Rs 9,145 crore. The shareholding data for December 2019 shows that Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani held 0.12 per cent stake in the firm, Nita Mukesh Ambani, Isha M Ambani and Akash M Ambani held 0.11 per cent stake each while Anant Mukesh Ambani held 2 lakh shares of the firm.

Tattvam Enterprises LLP held 6.97 per cent stake in the firm, while Devarshi Commercials LLP held 11.48 per cent of the total shareholding of the firm. Prior to this, Devarshi Commercials LLP on Wednesday had offloaded shares worth over Rs 11,000 crore. The shares sold by Devarshi were picked up by another promoter entity of Reliance Industries, Samarjit Enterprises LLP, at the same price.

Shares of RIL on Friday ended at Rs 1,065.5, 0.86 per cent lower, on the BSE..

