Sun Pharma to donate Rs 25 cr worth drugs, sanitisers to fight coronavirus

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has committed to donate Rs 25 crore worth of Hydroxychloroquine (HCQS), Azithromycin, other related drugs and hand sanitisers to support India's fight against coronavirus pandemic, according to a company statement. The national task force for COVID-19 constituted by Indian Council of Medical Research has recommended HCQS as prophylaxis of the infection for high risk population. HCQS is being studied by the World Health Organization (WHO) for use in conjunction with Azithromycin to treat COVID-19

"The company is committed to working closely with the governments and relevant stakeholders to ensure there is uninterrupted supply of medicines," Sun Pharma said in a statement. The company is constituting a task force to handle the distribution of these products in India, it added. Commending the efforts of the entire medical and support fraternity in fighting COVID-19, Sun Pharma said,"To help these front-line warriors, the company has repurposed its liquid manufacturing facility in India to produce high-quality hand sanitisers." These will be made available to healthcare professionals serving their communities and the nation, it added. The domestic pharma major also said it has instituted work from home for all team members who are able to work remotely at all its locations.

