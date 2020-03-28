Amid COVID-19 crisis, Ola supports driver community facing restricted income

Amidst the 21-days nationwide lockdown, India's largest mobility platform 'Ola' on Friday launched the 'Drive the Driver Fund' to financially support the drivers and their families who are currently facing restricted income due to the Covid- 19 pandemic.

The Fund launched under Ola Foundation will support auto-rickshaw, cab, kaali-peeli and taxi drivers, through contributions from the Ola group, investors, partner organizations and other stakeholders. Seeking to raise up to 50 crores, the company has also launched a crowdfunding campaign to allow citizens to contribute to the fund.

It will provide bare-necessities such as free medical, emergency support and essential supplies, which are of utmost importance to drivers during these challenging times. In due course, Ola Foundation will also take up initiatives to support drivers in areas such as aid for children's education amongst others, the ride-hailing firm said in a statement.

Commenting on the initiative, Anand Subramanian, Spokesperson, and Head of Communications, Ola, said, "Millions of drivers and their families have been affected, and even a humble contribution can have a lasting impact on their wellbeing. We invite all the stakeholders of the mobility industry to join us in every way you can and support the people who move us in this difficult phase. We will be stronger together."

In view of the crisis, Ola, last week, announced a special COVID-19 insurance cover exclusive for its driver-partners and their spouses. The company has also fully waived lease rentals, akin to an EMI, for driver-partners who operate vehicles owned by Ola's subsidiary, Ola Fleet Technologies under its leasing program.

