Left Menu
Development News Edition

TVS Motor, Group companies pledge Rs 25 crore to PM's Relief

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-03-2020 12:25 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 12:25 IST
TVS Motor, Group companies pledge Rs 25 crore to PM's Relief

TVS Motor Company and its Group Companies TVS Credit Services Ltd., Sundaram-Clayton Ltd., and others on Monday announced their commitment to donate Rs 25 crore to the PM's Relief Fund (PM-CARES) to aid the battle against COVID-19. "This is in line with the company's continuous endeavour to ensure prosperous and sustainable communities. It is in addition to the ongoing activities being already undertaken through Srinivasan Services Trust, the CSR arm of the group," it said in a statement.

"The COVID-19 pandemic marks an unprecedented time in modern history and it will require the best of humanity to overcome the battle. We applaud the Government's strong resolve and numerous actions to fight this. Now, more than ever, it requires all of us to cooperate and support each other as a nation," said Venu Srinivasan, Chairman, TVS Motor Company. Srinivasan Services Trust (SST), the social arm of the group, is implementing various measures ranging from manufacturing and supplying supportive equipment such as masks, to providing cooked meals to those in the frontline -- from healthcare workers to police officers, it said.

Some of the key initiatives that have already begun include: Making and supplying one million protective face masks for essential service providers; deploying vehicles and disinfectants to municipalities and helping produce medical equipment; employing factory kitchens at the manufacturing units in Hosur, Padi and Mysuru to make pre-packed cooked meals, which will be supplied to all essential care workers in the vicinity, from police personnel, municipal staff to healthcare workers. In Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, dry rations will be supplied to daily wage workers who have been displaced and to villagers without food supplies, the statement said, adding, the company is evaluating collaboration with 3D printing companies to make ventilators to support the hospitals.PTI RS SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Japan has no plan to declare state of emergency April 1 - Suga

Japans top government spokesman said on Monday there was no truth to rumours the government was planning to declare a state of emergency from April 1 to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga also...

FEATURE-India's women seaweed divers swim against the tide of climate change

In a blue plastic barrel, Meenakshi Mookupori packed her belongings for a five-day stay on an island in the Indian Ocean, off the Coromandal coast of south India.Besides her clothes, toothbrush, and soap, she included her diving gear - a wo...

Prisoners riot in Iran, region's worst virus outbreak

Prisoners in southern Iran broke cameras and caused other damage during a riot, state media reported Monday, the latest in a series of violent prison disturbances in the country, which is battling the most severe coronavirus outbreak in the...

Automobile manufacturers have been asked to make ventilators and they are working on it: Health ministry.

Automobile manufacturers have been asked to make ventilators and they are working on it Health ministry....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020