Left Menu
Development News Edition

Don't see major impact on March quarter biz due to coronavirus: HCL Tech

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2020 13:58 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 13:58 IST
Don't see major impact on March quarter biz due to coronavirus: HCL Tech

HCL Technologies on Monday said it is not expecting any significant impact on business in March quarter on account of the coronavirus outbreak, and that booking during the period has largely been "on track" with significant part of closures happening in January. HCL Tech said it had invoked `Business Continuity Plan' and `Risk Management Framework' quite early to minimise the impact on its employees and clients, and added that its exposure to the more-impacted verticals is "not significant".

"While the impact on this quarter’s numbers is yet to be quantified, we don’t expect it to be significant. Our exposure to the more impacted verticals are not significant. Booking during this quarter has largely been on track as significant part of closures happened in January," HCL Tech said in a statement on the likely impact on business. The company said its business model is a healthy mix of recurring product revenues, managed services and discretionary spend-led professional services, and that its exposure to verticals like Oil and Gas, Travel and Hospitality, High-End Retail is in single digit.

"We recognise our investments in risk management systems and processes over the last several years are helping us to minimise the short-term impact and to be adequately prepared for the medium term, if it gets worse. "We are also confident our business model will help us to emerge stronger in the longer term as it has been built for resilience during tough times," it said.

The company said 76 per cent of its India-based employees and 92 per cent of employees in other geographies are enabled to work from home, and that the company has not witnessed any outages or major disruption in operations with this newer format of delivery. HCL said it has a well-defined and structured pandemic policy in place that attaches highest importance to employee safety and health as well as client commitments. "We are actively engaged with our clients and have executed the client-specific and HCL internal operations-centric Business Continuity Plan that ensures continuity in delivering to our client and employee commitments," the statement said. The company is constantly reviewing the situation at hand with utmost priority and fully complying with all government advisories and recommendations. "Given the extended nature of this situation, we have looked at ensuring that we put in medium-term sustainable measures in place to ensure continuity of all our operations and client deliverables. We have been successful in achieving this as of today," the company said. It said that in some geographies, a limited set of employees are working from offices, wherever it is permissible by the government and local authorities. "It is noteworthy that we have not witnessed any outages or major disruption in operations with this newer format of work from home delivery," HCL Tech said. The company said it has been monitoring the COVID-19 outbreak since late January and had invoked its Business Continuity Plan and Risk Management Framework quite early to minimise the impact on its employees and clients. "The situation arising out of this outbreak and its rapid spread across the world is unprecedented and is extremely dynamic. The economic impact is visible with varying degrees of intensity across multiple countries where we operate," it said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Japan is "not planning" a coronavirus emergency but entry bans loom

Japan has no plan to declare a state of emergency from April, its top government spokesman said on Monday, seeking to dispel mounting fears a recent spike in coronavirus cases could lead to a first-ever lockdown of the capital, Tokyo.As the...

Juventus shares surge after players' take pay cut

Shares in Italian football giants Juventus surged Monday after the clubs decision to cut their players salaries in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. The Serie A champions announced on Saturday that they had cut their players and coach ...

Strange to see people questioning those who are making donations: Ojha

Former India spinner Pragyan Ojha on Monday said financial help to fight the COVID-19 pandemic should not be measured in numbers and that it is strange to see those making contributions being questioned for the amounts they are pledging. Wi...

COVID-19: Mary Kom donates month's salary to PM relief fund

Six-time world champion boxer M C Mary Kom on Monday said she will donate her one months salary as Rajya Sabha MP, amounting to Rs 1 lakh, to the Prime Ministers Relief Fund to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. In view of the COV...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020