Ola Cabs gives 500 vehicles to transport doctors and for other COVID-19 related activities

Ola Cabs gives 500 vehicles to transport doctors and for other COVID-19 related activitiesPTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-03-2020 15:38 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 15:19 IST
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan on Monday said Ola Cabs has agreed to give 500 vehicles to the government for transporting doctors and for other COVID-19 related activities
"Olacabs has agreed to give 500 OLA vehicles for#Covid_19 related activities in Karnataka. These vehicles will be used by the government for commute by doctors and Covid 19related activities. Greatly appreciated move by @olacabs and its CEO @bhash! #IndiaFightsCorona," Ashwath Narayan tweeted
Announcing lockdown aimed at fighting the spread of coronavirus, Karnataka government on March 23 had said, Ola, Uber, taxis, autorickshaws and other hired services shall not be permitted for passenger transport except for procuring essential commodities and medical emergencies.
