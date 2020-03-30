Coronavirus: NMDC announces Rs 150 cr financial aid towards PM-CARES Fund

State-owned miner NMDC on Monday announced a financial assistance of Rs 150 crore to fight the coronavirus outbreak. The amount will be given towards the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES Fund).

"To deal with the difficult times arising out of COVID 19 in the country, #NMDC will be donating Rs.150 crore to #PMCARES FUND. It is a small contribution from @nmdclimited for a National Cause on the appeal of @narendramodi ji our Hon PM. @dpradhanbjp @PMOIndia @SteelMinIndia," NMDC Chairman N Baijendra Kumar said in a tweet. NMDC, under the Ministry of Steel, is the country's largest iron ore miner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.