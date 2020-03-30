Left Menu
Infosys Foundation commits Rs 100 cr towards COVID-19 relief efforts

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2020 21:54 IST
Infosys Foundation commits Rs 100 cr towards COVID-19 relief efforts

Infosys Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Infosys, on Monday committed Rs 100 crore to support efforts towards fighting COVID-19 in India. The Foundation has contributed half of this commitment (Rs 50 crore) to the PM CARES Fund, a statement said.

This sum will primarily be utilised across three broad areas of support that the Foundation has prioritised, including expansion of hospital capacity for treatment and enable hospital stays for COVID-19 patients across India, especially ones belonging to the economically weaker sections of the society, it added. The funds will also be utilised to provide ventilators, testing kits, and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) like masks, and other protective gear for frontline healthcare workers, and towards ensuring better access to food and nutrition for the underprivileged section of the society that is bearing the adverse economic impact of the current situation, the statement noted.

Infosys Foundation, over the last two weeks, has announced support for creation of an exclusive hospital in Bengaluru for COVID-19 patients. It has also enabled the acquisition of medical and PPE equipment for multiple military and government hospitals across the country. The Foundation is also supporting various NGOs that provide food and hygiene kits to thousands of people in need.

Corporate India has been rushing in to help the government and citizens fight the COVID-19 pandemic in India. Tata Trusts & Tata Group together have pledged Rs 1,500 crore, by far the highest by any corporate.

Reliance Industries' chief Mukesh Ambani has also committed a further Rs 500 crore to the Prime Minister's COVID-19 fund, topping up over the multi-crore initiative of India's first coronavirus hospital, meals to the needy, and fuel to emergency vehicles. "These are unprecedented times that require every section of the society to rise up to the challenge. Infosys Foundation has always supported the needs of the country in difficult situations and we will continue to work with governments, non-profits, and healthcare institutions in their fight against this global pandemic," Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murty said.

She added that all efforts will be targeted towards ensuring that the relief material reaches the people who need it the most, whether it is a patient who cannot afford treatment, healthcare personnel, or daily-wage workers whose livelihood has been severely impacted. "The COVID-19 pandemic is one of the toughest challenges that the world has been faced with. At such a time, it is imperative for businesses to join hands with the governments, civil society, as well as healthcare institutions to support the communities we live and serve in," Infosys CEO and MD Salil Parekh said.

He added that Infosys Foundations, both in India and in the US, are extending their resources and technological capabilities to help people who are most impacted by this pandemic..

