Left Menu
Development News Edition

Covid-19: Banks sensitise branches on EMI moratorium, other RBI relief measures

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2020 16:10 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 16:10 IST
Covid-19: Banks sensitise branches on EMI moratorium, other RBI relief measures

Banks have started sensitising their branches about three months' moratorium on all term loans, including home, auto and crop loans, to help customers in overcoming financial difficulties due to the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent nation-wide lockdown. Several banks on Tuesday said they have informed and provided their branches with the detailed guidelines on various schemes announced by the RBI recently and customers are being sent messages individually on their registered mobile number about the EMI payment.

Union Bank of India Managing Director Rajkiran Rai G told PTI that branches have been informed about with respect to moratorium on all term loans. "In case of those who have opted for ECS route for EMI deduction, customers are given the option of availing the facility by informing the branch concerned through mail or other digital medium," he said.

Banks on its own unilaterally cannot stop ECS payment due to legal issue but the customer has the option of requesting bank to stop it, Rai said. He further said the customers whose income has not been impacted are encouraged to continue payment as per the scheduled.

"As per COVID 19 regulatory package of RBI, Indian Bank allows a moratorium by deferring payment of EMI/ Term Loan Instalments & Interest/ Interest on Working Capital for 3 months w.e.f 1st March 2020," a tweet issued by the banks said. Another public sector lender PNB said it presents relief scheme for its customers. "In view of COVID-19, it has been decided to defer payment of all installments on term loan and recovery of interest on cash credit facilities falling due between March 01,2020 and May 31 2020." Canara Bank tweeted, "In terms of Covid 19 - RBI package, borrowers are eligible for moratorium/ deferment of installments/EMI for Term loans falling due from 01.03.2020 to 31.05.2020 & repayment period gets extended accordingly. SMS also has been sent to customers to avail the same." With banks clarifying their positions on EMI moratorium, it will help clear doubts of customers who were confused after getting payment reminders from lenders. Last Friday, the RBI had announced that all term loans, including retail and crop loans and working capital payments, will be covered by the three-month moratorium. Banks will now have discretion in deciding the limits on working capital, with RBI saying that no payment miss should be considered a default and reported to credit information companies.

"The repayment schedule for such loans as also the residual tenor, will be shifted across the board by three months after the moratorium period. Interest shall continue to accrue on the outstanding portion of the term loans during the moratorium period," the RBI said. Deferred instalments under the moratorium will include principal and/or interest components, bullet repayments, EMIs, credit card dues, it said.

"Lending institutions shall frame board-approved policies for providing the above mentioned reliefs to all eligible borrowers. Wherever the exposure of a lending institution to a borrower is Rs 5 crore or above as on March 1, 2020, the bank shall develop an MIS on the reliefs provided to its borrowers which shall inter alia include borrower-wise and credit-facility wise information regarding the nature and amount of relief granted," it said. Following the announcement, the banks just had one working day to finalise the details and issue instructions to branches, a senior official of another public sector bank said.

As soon as finer points on implementation of moratorium came from the Reserve Bank, the official said, board approval was sought as per the direction of the central bank and necessary instructions have been issued to staff regarding their implementation. Yesterday, the Agriculture Ministry said that farmers will continue to get short-term loan of up to Rs 3 lakh at a subsidised interest rate of 7 per cent, and prompt repayers will get it at four per cent as the government extended the subsidy to banks till May 31.

The decision, which are implemented through banks, comes as many farmers are not being able to go to banks for payment of their loan dues on account of restrictions imposed due to the lockdown. Besides, FAQ are expected to be issued by Indian Banks Association on the various measures announced by the Reserve Bank to the benefit of customers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

One Punch Man Season 3 on fight involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai

World Bank approves US$30.8m for digital Federated States of Micronesia project

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Delhi HC judges donate Rs 10 lakh to PM-CARES Fund

The Delhi High Court judges have contributed Rs 10 lakh to the relief fund announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help fight the coronavirus outbreak in the country. The information was provided by the high courts registry on Tuesday....

UK sets out advice on clinical trials due to coronavirus outbreak

Britain on Tuesday said those carrying out phase-1 clinical trials needed to have a risk assessment in place in response to the coronavirus outbreak or they could be halted, though the action does not affect COVID-19 trials.We have written ...

AYUSH Ministry to explore therapies for containment of COVID-19 outbreak, seeks online suggestions

The AYUSH Ministry has decided to invite scientific proposals on therapies and procedures that could restrain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic using the Indian system of medicines. The ministry on Tuesday said it has initiated act...

Lockdown: Akzo Nobel stops operations of plants, warehouses; closes offices

Paints major Akzo Nobel on Tuesday said it has stopped operations of plants, warehouses and offices, while extending work from home for its employees till April 14 following the lockdown imposed to curb spread of coronavirus pandemic. Follo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020