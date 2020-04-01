Left Menu
Development News Edition

European yields fall as investors scramble for safety

Reuters | Updated: 01-04-2020 14:50 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 14:50 IST
European yields fall as investors scramble for safety

Euro zone bond yields fell on Wednesday, with investors rushing into safe-haven government debt as the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus fed risk-off sentiment. More than 74,000 new cases were reported globally on Tuesday, the largest increase in a single day since the virus began and almost 30% above the previous day's rise.

There are now over 850,000 cases and 42,000 deaths across 205 countries and territories, according to a Reuters tally at 0200 GMT on Wednesday. Italy and the United States have reported a total of more than 100,000 cases each. Germany's Bund yield was down 4.7 basis points at -0.504% . Most of the rest of the core euro area market also saw declines, with France and Belgium seeing rates steady.

Lyn Graham-Taylor, fixed income strategist at Rabobank, said there was a strong risk-off mood across the financial markets on Wednesday. The market can't "look around the corner" for a significant improvement in the euro zone economy given the recently published weak data and the lack of positive news in regards to the coronavirus, he said.

Data on Wednesday showed euro zone manufacturing activity collapsed last month as breaks in global supply chains caused by measures to curb the coronavirus pandemic crushed output. The nosedive could worsen in coming months, a survey showed on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, Portugal launched the sale of a 7-year bond via a syndicate of banks, reflecting widespread sentiment in Europe that national treasurers are under pressure to finance huge government rescue programs to fight the economic fallout from the spread of COVID-19. "I've heard rumours the books are going to be really big," Rabobank's Graham-Taylor said, adding that "it wouldn't be a surprise" if the number was much bigger than that of the 2015 issue, when books topped 3 billion euros ($3.3 billion).

Spain was the first euro zone member country to tap the primary market with a 7-year bond last week. Belgium also priced a 7-year bond on Tuesday. Unicredit analysts said the 7-year maturity segment appears to be meeting with strong demand from financial institutions.

Portugal's 10-year government bond yield was last up 1.7 bps to 0.852%, a six-day high. ($1 = 0.9128 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

Over 100 countries ask South Korea for coronavirus testing help - official

South Korea has received requests from 121 countries for help with coronavirus testing, a foreign ministry official said on Wednesday, as authorities around the world come under intense pressure to curb the spread of the disease.South Korea...

Olympic flame to stay a month in Fukushima; next stop unsure

The Olympic flame will be on display until the end of April in Japans northeastern prefecture of Fukushima. Tokyo Olympic and prefecture officials held an official handover ceremonyon Wednesday at the J-Village National Training Center in F...

BEL achieves record turnover in excess of Rs 12,500 crore

Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited BEL posted a turnover in excess of Rs 12,500 crore Provisional Unaudited during 2019-20, a six per cent growth over the previous years figure of Rs 11,789 crore. BELs order book as on Wednesd...

CBSE to offer 'Applied Mathematics' as elective for class 11, 12 students

After introducing two levels of mathematics papers for class 10 students, CBSE will now offer Applied Mathematics as an academic elective at the senior secondary level for those who do not want to take it up for higher studies or wont opt f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020