Ashok Leyland shares drop 4.5 pc after March sales data

Shares of Ashok Leyland on Wednesday dropped 4.5 percent after the company reported a 90 percent decline in total vehicle sales in March. The scrip tanked 4.53 percent to close at Rs 41.10 on the BSE. During the day, it dropped from 6.85 percent to Rs 40.10.

On the NSE, it fell 4.29 percent to close the day at Rs 41.20. In traded volume terms, 12.97 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and 3.71 crore shares were traded on the NSE during the day. The Hinduja group flagship firm reported a 90 percent decline in total vehicle sales at 2,179 units in March.

The company had sold 21,535 units in the same month last year, Ashok Leyland said in a regulatory filing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

