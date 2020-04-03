Coriander futures rise on fresh demand

Coriander prices gained Rs 99 to Rs 5,834 per quintal in futures trade on Friday on raising of bets by participants driven by firm spot demand. Marketmen said apart from fresh bets, gain in coriander futures was also due to limited supplies from growing belts.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander contracts for April delivery rose by Rs 99, or 1.73 per cent, to Rs 5,834 per quintal with an open interest of 2,880 lots. Similarly, coriander contracts for May delivery traded up by Rs 89, or 1.55 per cent, to Rs 5,815 per quintal in an open interest of 3,420 lots. PTI SRS SHW SHW

