US STOCKS-Wall Street falls as coronavirus cuts into U.S. payrolls

Reuters | Updated: 04-04-2020 00:52 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 00:52 IST
US STOCKS-Wall Street falls as coronavirus cuts into U.S. payrolls

Wall Street's main indexes fell on Friday as the coronavirus abruptly ended a record U.S. job growth streak of 113 months, leaving little doubt that the economy is in a recession. And even the loss of 701,000 jobs that Labor Department data showed for March did not completely capture the economic carnage. The survey considered data only until mid-March, before widespread U.S. lockdowns put more people out of work.

The worldwide spread of the virus has forced billions of people to stay indoors and pushed entire sectors to the brink of collapse, triggering mass layoffs and dramatic steps by companies to raise cash. While relatively flat volatility indexes suggested that investors getting used to market swings, Mike Turvey, TD Ameritrade's institutional senior trading strategist sees institutional investors taking a shorter term view with many still very cautious ahead of the weekend market close.

"This is not like December 2018. We're not likely to see a V shaped recovery because we haven't even begun to really tackle the main issue behind why this is happening. That's still an ongoing process. It's going to take time," said Turvey. "Everybody's outlook has changed to very short term. The reality is that a lot of things happen over the weekend and a lot of people don't want that exposure,"

The S&P 500 was down about 27% from its mid-February record high, or over $7 trillion in market value, and economists have cut their forecasts for U.S. GDP, with Morgan Stanley now predicting a 38% contraction in the second quarter. At 3:00PM ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 365.26 points, or 1.71%, to 21,048.18, the S&P 500 lost 43.38 points, or 1.72%, to 2,483.52 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 135.09 points, or 1.8%, to 7,352.22.

However the CBOE market volatility index , also known as Wall Street's fear gauge fell 1.9 points. And while the small cap Russell 2000 index was down 4% on the day the Russell volatility index was essentially flat on the day. "You have to interpret it as a small positive. You don't see the same reach for protection," said TD Ameritrade's Turvey. "The market is accepting the fact we're going to have these 3-4% swings on a regular basis."

Of the S&P 500's 11 major sectors utilities and financials were the biggest laggards with declines of more than 3%. Walt Disney Co shares fell 3% after it said it would furlough some U.S. employees this month, while sources said luxury retailer Neiman Marcus was stepping up preparations to seek bankruptcy protection.

Analysts expect corporate profits to fall in the upcoming earnings season, but some strategists said that actual numbers will likely be given little importance. "There's really very little that you can take away from (earnings) other than some insights to actually how are these businesses set up to weather the pandemic and where will they be once it begins to show signs of passing," Robert Pavlik, chief investment strategist at SlateStone Wealth LLC in New York.

Raytheon Technologies Corp, formed by the merger of United Technologies and Raytheon Co, shed 10.2% as it pulled its 2020 outlook for its aerospace units. Tesla Inc rose 5% after the electric-car maker said production and deliveries of its Model Y sport utility vehicle were ahead of schedule.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 4.50-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 3.11-to-1 ratio favored decliners. The S&P 500 posted no new 52-week highs and 10 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 4 new highs and 166 new lows.

(Additional reporting by Uday Sampath and Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Herbert Lash in New York; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Chizu Nomiyama)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

