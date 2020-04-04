Endeavor Conducts the Biggest Online All India Open Mock CLAT and IPMAT 2020

Gujarat, India (NewsVoir)This is that time of the year when the students who have chosen to appear for various entrance exams are working all day to excel and reach their dream colleges. Given the current lockdown scenario, the level of anxiety and confusions is also on an all-time high. Endeavor, the most trusted name in competitive exams for 15 years and recognized for inspiring students on the its principle of ‘Dream…Endeavor…Achieve’, has ensured that thousands of students achieve their dream of studying at Ivy League institutes in India and abroad. It’s new campaign ‘#RiseUpAndShine’ reinforces the organisation’s belief in hard work, passion and commitment, come what may! It offers the perfect motivation, of #DontGiveUp, for the aspirants. You can check out the video on Endeavor’s YouTube channel - youtu.be/syUrDRIG9EU To accomplish its mission of shaping the young aspirants’ confidence, Endeavor organises mocks each year. India’s biggest All India Open Mock CLAT and IPMAT 2020 by Endeavor are free for all students aspiring for a three/five years LLB program at National Law Universities or a five years Integrated Program in Management (IPM) at IIM Indore. Jaimin Shah, the Product Head for BBA-Integrated MBA said, “As the quote goes, if it is to be, it is up to me. It is extremely important to stay motivated and take these mocks that are especially designed by experts. What is important is also the fact that the test-takers get detailed analysis, all India ranks, and exam strategy for the next 45 days.” Endeavor’s mocks are unique and the best in the industry due to many reasons. Some of which are that these All India Mock CLAT and IPMAT are based on the latest paper pattern and that there is a thorough exam analysis post the mocks. They are designed by an NLU-IIM alumnus and are based on the latest exam paper pattern, closest to the actual CLAT and IPMAT exams; thus, providing real exam experience to the test takers. These mocks are a benchmark against thousands of national-level serious test-takers, who get national-level rankings. “Endeavor never misses an opportunity to serve the student community. I appeal to all the aspiring lawyers to take India's biggest open Mock CLAT from your home and benchmark your performance against thousands of others. Don't let COVID19 affect your preparation. When the going gets tough; tough gets going,” said Kishan Pratap Singh, Law Product Head at Endeavor. The mocks are scheduled to happen on the 5th of April and students of 10th, 11th, 12th, any stream, medium and board are eligible to take these mocks. Also, students can opt for more than one mock. Students can register on this link – www.endeavorcareers.com/all-india-mock. Image 1: All India Endeavor Mock - CLAT and IPMAT 2020 PWRPWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.