PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2020 21:44 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 21:44 IST
Cost accountants' institute contributes Rs 2.5 cr to PM-CARES Fund

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India has contributed Rs 2.5 crore to the PM-CARES Fund to help the government in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund has been set up for dealing with any emergency situation such as the one posed by the coronavirus infection and provide relief to the affected.

In a release on Tuesday, the institute said it made a contribution Rs 2.50 crore to the fund to supplement government's efforts towards scaling up the public healthcare infrastructure in the country in combating COVID-19. The institute, headquartered in Kolkata, has four regional councils, 107 chapters in the country and 10 overseas centres.

More than 5,000 people have been infected by coronavirus and over 150 people have died..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

