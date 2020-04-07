Left Menu
Development News Edition

Low-cost full-face protective gear developed by LVPEI

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-04-2020 22:27 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 22:27 IST
Low-cost full-face protective gear developed by LVPEI

Amid reports of shortage of protective gear for fighting covid-19, L V Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) here on Tuesday said it has developed a low cost, innovative, indigenous OS (Open Source) Visor costing Rs 50 for its clinicians and front line staff. The full-face protective gear is a transparent visor that is worn over the surgical mask to protect the entire face, the LVPEI said in a release.

"An idea that stemmed from the need to meet the in-house requirement was soon made available to meet the current crisis. Its open-source file is now being shared far and wide with other organizations," it said.

The team led by Sandeep Vempati, Project Lead at LVPEI Center for Innovation created a prototype in four hours, made a "manufacturable" version of it the same day, and contacted vendors the next day. Barely 48 hours later, the design of the product, whose production cost is approximately INR 50, was ready for use (per unit cost is INR 50; assembly and shipping cost not included), the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

No inquest panchnama in Maharashtra of coronavirus related death cases

Maharashtra Home Department has issued an order that there will be no inquest panchnama done by policemen in coronavirus-related suspicious death cases till provisions of the Epidemic Act, 1897, and the Disaster Management Act, 2005, are in...

Health workers putting themselves at risk to fight ravages of COVID-19: UN chief

Nurses are on the frontline fighting COVID-19 but an alarming failure in the global supply of protective clothing and new coronavirus tests together with unprecedented overwork linked to global staff shortages - have highlighted how vulner...

Britain to reveal trial criteria for coronavirus antibody tests

British regulators will this week reveal approval criteria for firms offering new coronavirus antibody tests, touted by governments in Britain and elsewhere as critical to easing nationwide lockdowns without helping the virus to spread. Ant...

108 people who came in contact with Tripura's first COVID-19 case quarantined

A day after the first COVID-19 positive patient was detected in Tripura, a total of 108 people including her family members, relatives and neighbours who came in contact with her were placed under quarantine, a minister said on Tuesday. Do...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020