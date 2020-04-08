Jaypee Group donates Rs 4.22 cr to COVID-19 relief funds

Jaypee Group has donated Rs 3 crore to PM-CARES fund to support the fight against COVID-19. Jaypee Group, which is into construction, real estate, power, hospital and hotel businesses, has also contributed Rs 51 lakh to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Relief Fund, Rs 50 lakh to Uttar Pradesh CM Relief Fund and Rs 21 lakh to Uttarakhand CM Relief Fund. Jaypee Group firm Jaypee Infratech is undergoing insolvency proceedings. "In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jaypee Group has collectively donated Rs 4.22 crore," Jaypee Group said in a statement. The group is also providing essential items to labourers working on its various projects and also to people around the sites. Last week, Aparna Constructions and Estates donated Rs 5 crore, of which Rs 2 crore was earmarked for PM-CARES Fund. Another Rs 2 crore for the Telangana CM Relief Fund and Rs 1 crore for the Andhra Pradesh CM Relief Fund. Moreover, realtors' body CREDAI-Gujarat has donated Rs 5 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Naredco Uttar Pradesh President R K Arora has given Rs 10 lakh to district magistrate of Gautam Buddha Nagar. DLF Group's CSR arm DLF Foundation has donated Rs 5 crore to the Haryana CM Relief Fund and pledged to provide 27 lakh meals.

Mumbai-based Hiranandani group has donated Rs 5 crore to Maharashtra CM Relief Fund. FDI-funded realty firm Experion Developers has donated Rs 1.85 crore to PM-CARES Fund and Rs 20 lakh to the Haryana corona relief fund.

Signature Global has contributed Rs 2 lakh to PM-CARES. Many developers including Lodha, Embassy, Prestige, Shriram Properties, Puravankara, ATS, Ace group, Arvind SmartSpaces, Salarpuria Sattva, Central Park, M3M, ABA Corp and Bhumika group are providing meals, dry rations, masks, gloves and hand sanitisers to their workers on construction sites..

