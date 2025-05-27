MoFPI and NIFTEM-K Lead Workshop 'SWASTH' on Healthy Food Choices and Public Health Policy

The Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI), in collaboration with the National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management, Kundli (NIFTEM-K), recently organized a one-day national workshop titled SWASTH—an acronym for Stakeholders Workshop on Actionable Strategies for Tackling HFSS and UPF. Held under the banner “Shedding Light on Science, Consumption, and Choices in Modern Food,” the event brought together a wide range of stakeholders from academia, regulatory authorities, industry, and public health organizations to chart out a collaborative and scientifically sound response to the growing health concerns surrounding ultra-processed foods (UPFs) and foods high in fat, salt, and sugar (HFSS).

Keynote: Technology and Awareness Needed to Bridge the Health Gap

Delivering the keynote address, Dr. Subrata Gupta, Secretary of MoFPI, underscored the disconnection between physical health monitoring and nutritional awareness. “In today’s fast-paced world, we meticulously count our steps using smartwatches but rarely monitor our calorie intake,” he remarked.

Dr. Gupta issued a call to action to NIFTEM-K to lead the development of a smartwatch-like device capable of tracking daily caloric intake. He further cited WHO and MCI statistics, noting that non-communicable diseases (NCDs) are responsible for two-thirds of global deaths, a staggering number that underscores the need for dietary interventions. He also highlighted systemic issues such as food adulteration and widespread wastage, urging collective action to address these challenges.

NIFTEM-K Announces Push for Food Education in Schools

In his welcome address, Dr. Harinder Singh Oberoi, Director of NIFTEM-K, revealed the institute’s intention to propose the inclusion of food processing and nutrition-related chapters in NCERT textbooks. This initiative aims to educate schoolchildren on healthy eating habits early on.

Dr. Oberoi also stressed the role of traditional Indian wisdom, noting the alignment of ancient practices with modern dietary science. He stated that NIFTEM-K, in collaboration with FSSAI, is working on the standardization of methodologies for measuring added sugars in foods, a move that could significantly inform food labeling and consumer awareness.

Ayurveda’s Insights on Preventive Health

Dr. Ravinarayan Acharya, Director General of the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), shared the Ayurvedic perspective on food and wellness. Quoting the principle of "Hitam-Ahitam, Sukham-Dukham", he explained that in Ayurveda, food is viewed as a preventive medicine aimed at maintaining health. Dr. Acharya emphasized the Ministry of Ayush's ongoing collaborations with FSSAI and other agencies to ensure food safety and promote health-conscious consumption.

Risk of HFSS and UPFs: Scientific and Policy-Oriented Insights

Dr. Satyen Panda, Executive Director (R&D) and Advisor (QA, FSSAI), presented a technical overview of the dangers posed by HFSS and UPFs. He cited rampant adulteration and the critical need for a science-based, balanced regulatory approach to address these issues.

In a subsequent technical session, Dr. Priyanka Bansal from ICMR outlined government guidelines and schemes focused on nutrient deficiencies such as anaemia. She highlighted ICMR’s efforts in tackling diet-related NCDs through ongoing research and public health interventions.

Mr. Ashim Sanyal, CEO of Consumer VOICE, pressed for the immediate definition and adoption of Nutrient Profiling Models (NPMs) suited to Indian dietary habits. He strongly advocated for Front-of-Pack Nutrition Labeling (FoPNL) as a vital step to inform consumer choices.

Clarifying the Science Behind Food Processing

The second session, titled “Science Beyond HFSS and UPF: Presentation of FAQs,” delved deeper into public misconceptions and scientific classification systems. Dr. Komal Chauhan, Dean of Research at NIFTEM-K, urged a shift away from blanket stigmatization of processed foods and towards evidence-based evaluation. Dr. Heena Yadav, Assistant Professor at NIFTEM-K, presented a comprehensive FAQ and overview of the NOVA food classification system, which was followed by a roadmap for consultations and reporting to MoFPI.

Dr. Seema Puri from the University of Delhi emphasized self-reliance in scientific research and highlighted the role of ICMR in shaping national dietary guidelines. She advocated for portion control and moderation, backed by meta-analytical data, as essential tools in NCD prevention. Dr. Swati Bhardwaj from “Resolve to Save Lives” emphasized the need to define standardized serving sizes for better consumer guidance.

Industry's Voice: Science, Scale, and Sensitivity

The third session highlighted the food industry’s perspective on HFSS and UPF regulations. Representatives from ITC Ltd., Marico, Nestlé India, Jadli Foods, and associations such as FICCI, CII, PBFIA, India Honey Alliance, and IFBA shared their insights.

The consensus was clear: any new regulation must be grounded in rigorous science and validated through robust clinical trials. Industry leaders cautioned against a one-size-fits-all policy and emphasized the importance of a serve-size based approach to labeling and regulation. They also recommended a comprehensive national nutrition survey to accurately reflect India's diverse dietary patterns.

Speakers noted that while public discussions often vilify food processing, the industry plays a pivotal role in reducing food wastage, ensuring hygiene, promoting food safety, and creating employment. There was strong pushback against categorizing nutritionally rich foods like tofu, oat milk, and coconut milk as UPFs without nuance.

A Call for Balanced Awareness and Rational Policy

The event concluded with a powerful message: the way forward is not fear, but informed choice. Stakeholders agreed on the need for clear, scientific, and culturally relevant food policies to navigate the complex landscape of modern diets. A balanced narrative must replace emotional or alarmist discourse to ensure that both consumer well-being and industry innovation thrive.

As over 80 participants attended in person and more than 100 joined virtually, SWASTH emerged as a key milestone in India’s ongoing efforts to build a healthier, food-aware society.