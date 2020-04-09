Left Menu
Development News Edition

Public Health students of Hyderabad varsity roped in for COVID-19 surveillance work

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-04-2020 19:31 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 19:31 IST
Public Health students of Hyderabad varsity roped in for COVID-19 surveillance work

Hyderabad, Apr 9 (PTI): Students of Public Health of city-based University of Hyderabad (UoH) have been drafted in by the Telangana government to carry out epidemiological field work in various districts across the state as part of its containment strategy against the spread of COVID-19. About 15 students of the second-semester Master of Public Health (MPH) course of the university who have volunteered for the work have been issued orders by district authorities to participate in active and passive surveillance teams, a release from UoH said.

In addition, four research scholars and another 30 students, including current MPH seniors and alumni, have submitted their credentials to the government and offered to work for the humanitarian cause, it said. UoH Vice-Chancellor Prof Appa Rao Podile lauded the students' motivation to serve voluntarily in this hour of crisis and characterised it as part of the Universitys social responsibility mandate.

"For students of public health of our University, this is indeed a valuable opportunity for gaining hands-on experience in a field in which they are getting trained,"he said. It may be recalled that the Telangana government has undertaken a state-wide surveillance and containment strategy against COVID-19, which is in line with the recommendation of WHO for Global Surveillance strategy for human infection with coronavirus, the release added.PTI VVK SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IS attack in Syria kills 18 regime forces: monitor

Islamic State group jihadists on Thursday killed at least 18 regime fighters in an attack in central Syria, a war monitor said. Pro-government fighters backed by Russian air strikes were battling off the jihadists on the outskirts of the de...

President confident CSIR enable SA to fight against COVID-19

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed confidence in the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research CSIR technology and data which will enable the country to fight against the Coronavirus COVID-19.As a nation, we should be proud that w...

COVID-19: Hry govt to pay double salary to govt doctors, nurses

The Haryana government on Thursday announced to pay double salary to doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and others who are at the forefront of the fight against coronavirus. Chief Minister Manohar ttar made the announcement after a meeting ...

Italy govt wins Senate confidence vote on decree to help virus-hit economy

The Italian government on Thursday won a confidence vote in the Senate on an emergency decree that lays out measures worth 25 billion euros 28 billion to support the economy battered by a severe COVID-19 outbreak. The package, dubbed the He...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020