Deploy SRPF in Mumbai's congested areas during lockdown: Tope

Deploy SRPF in Mumbai's congested areas during lockdown: TopePTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-04-2020 21:34 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 21:34 IST
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday said the SRPF needs tobe deployed in congested areas of Mumbai to ensure strict implementation of the ongoing lockdown and prevent the spread of coronavirus. Tope said the containment strategy was discussed in the cabinet meeting where ministers stressed the need to deploy SRPF (State Reserve Police Force) personnel in congested areas of the metropolis as part of measures to halt the march of coronavirus.
"All ministers stressed the need to enforce strict lockdown and deploySRPF as there is no option. Similarly, surveillance of crowds through drone technology was also necessary apart from installing CCTVs," he said. He said public toilets in Dharavi, a COVID-19 hotspot, will be sanitized and cleaned every one or two hours as part of efforts to stop the virus spread.
The total number of positive cases in the state stood at 1,346 as of now. Of these Mumbai has 746 patients, which is 50 per cent of the total, Tope said. "This is a cause of worry," he added.
The sprawling slum colony of Dharavi has so far reported 17 COVID-19 cases and three deaths..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajesh Tope
- Mumbai
- Maharashtra
- Dharavi
ALSO READ
Two more test positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra, tally reaches 322: health minister Rajesh Tope.
Over 5,000 people in Maharashtra quarantined as they were inclose contact with 162 COVID-19 patients in state: Health Minister Rajesh Tope.
5 members of family test positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra, tally reaches 116: Rajesh Tope
29 new COVID-19 cases in Mumbai; Maharashtra tally jumps to 690: Health Minister Rajesh Tope.
Centre has allowed Maharashtra to conduct rapid COVID-19 tests to expedite detection: Health Minister Rajesh Tope.