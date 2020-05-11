Left Menu
Development News Edition

New York rolling out training for virus detectives

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 11-05-2020 19:03 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 19:03 IST
New York rolling out training for virus detectives

New York is poised to launch its training plan for the huge corps of disease detectives it plans to deploy to track people who might have been exposed to the coronavirus. The effort, seen as a key to keeping the outbreak from flaring again once it is under control, is likely to involve hiring several thousand people who have no background in public health.

And since getting huge groups of people together in once place for a contact-tracing boot camp is impossible, the training will be done through a 5- to 6-hour online course launching Monday. “There's all this discussion about using technology in some way. But fundamentally, this is a pretty human activity," said Josh Sharfstein of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, which developed the course with Bloomberg Philanthropies, the charitable foundation of former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

When someone becomes newly infected with the virus, the tracers will be tasked with figuring out everyone who might have had contact with that person, reaching out to them, and advising them how to quarantine themselves until they know for certain they aren't sick, too. The video training includes having actors portray how the tracing interviews, mostly conducted by phone or video chat, are supposed to go.

Sharfstein said the training, to be offered on the Coursera website, will be available to anyone, not just those seeking to become contact tracers, the developers said. Bloomberg is putting up USD 10.5 million through his foundation to help the state roll out its tracing plan.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has made hiring at least 30 contact tracers per 100,000 residents a requirement for any part of the state to reopen..

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Resuming operations with 25 pc production capacity: Realme

Smartphone maker Realme on Monday said it is resuming operations with 25 per cent of production capacity after receiving nod from the Uttar Pradesh government to reopen its facility in Greater Noida. The company, which launched a new Narzo ...

MP: Police launch 'FIR at doorstep' scheme on pilot basis

Amidst the COVID-19 crisis, the Madhya Pradesh Police on Monday launched a special initiative enabling people to file FIRs from their homes instead of visiting police stations. The FIR Aapke Dwar FIR at your doorstep is a pilot project unde...

Wear face coverings, UK says, as lockdown easing mired in confusion

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday set out a cautious plan to get Britain back to work, including advice wearing a homemade face covering, though his attempt to unwind the coronavirus lockdown prompted confusion and even satire. The Uni...

Truck driver from Punjab tests COVID-19 positive in U'khand

A truck driver who came from Punjab to Uttarakhand has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and has been admitted to a hospital for treatment. The truck driver reached Bajpur in Uttarakhands Udham Singh Nagar district from Fatehgarh in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020