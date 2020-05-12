Babus reshuffle: Manoj Ahuja appointed new CBSE chief, Anurag Jain DDA vice-chairman

Babus reshuffle: Manoj Ahuja appointed new CBSE chief, Anurag Jain DDA vice-chairmanPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2020 21:54 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 21:54 IST
The Centre has appointed senior IAS officer Manoj Ahuja as the CBSE chairman and Anurag Jain as the vice-chairman of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) as part of a major bureaucratic reshuffle on Tuesday. Besides them, Gujarat-cadre IAS officer Katikithala Srinivas has been appointed as the Additional Secretary and Establishment Officer, Department of Personnel and Training. Vasudha Mishra, a 1987 batch IAS officer of Telangana cadre officer, will be the Secretary, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), according to a Personnel Ministry order
Senior bureaucrats V Vidyavathi and Rajendra Kumar have been appointed as the Director Generals of Archaeological Survey of India and Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) respectively, it said.
ALSO READ
Gujarat Congress leader Badruddin Shaikh passes away due to COVID-19
COVID-19 situation under control in Telangana: Guv
Lincoln Pharma gets Gujarat food & drug regulator nod to manufacture COVID-19 drugs
By Tuesday, 21 districts of Telangana will not have a single COVID-19 case: CM
COVID-19 cases in Gujarat reach 3,548