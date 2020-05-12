Left Menu
Development News Edition

Babus reshuffle: Manoj Ahuja appointed new CBSE chief, Anurag Jain DDA vice-chairman

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2020 21:54 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 21:54 IST
Babus reshuffle: Manoj Ahuja appointed new CBSE chief, Anurag Jain DDA vice-chairman

The Centre has appointed senior IAS officer Manoj Ahuja as the CBSE chairman and Anurag Jain as the vice-chairman of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) as part of a major bureaucratic reshuffle on Tuesday. Besides them, Gujarat-cadre IAS officer Katikithala Srinivas has been appointed as the Additional Secretary and Establishment Officer, Department of Personnel and Training. Vasudha Mishra, a 1987 batch IAS officer of Telangana cadre officer, will be the Secretary, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), according to a Personnel Ministry order

Senior bureaucrats V Vidyavathi and Rajendra Kumar have been appointed as the Director Generals of Archaeological Survey of India and Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) respectively, it said.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Will Mirzapur Season 2 be released in Aug 2020? Plot to focus on constant revenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

ICMR to conduct survey to estimate prevalence of COVID-19 infection among Indian population

The Indian Council of Medical Research in collaboration with other key stakeholders is conducting a population-based serosurvey to estimate the prevalence of coronavirus infection among the Indian population. The survey would be conducted i...

Rs 20 lakh cr package to serve interests of poor, farmers, middle class: Amit Shah

The Modi government takes decisions in the interest of the country and the just announced Rs 20 lakh crore relief package will help the poor, farmers and middle class, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday. In a series of tweets in ...

PM Modi pitches for local products; says we should be vocal about local

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday pitched for the use of products manufactured in the country, saying the novel coronavirus outbreak has taught us the importance of local manufacturing, local market and local supply chain. In times...

One more tests positive for COVID-19 in U'khand, tally rises to 69

A 23-year-old woman tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday in Uttarakhand, taking the number of positive cases in the state to 69. The latest case is from Haldwani in Nainital district, a Health Department bulletin here said.She had return...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020