Left Menu
Development News Edition

CBSE to introduce art-integrated project work for classes 1 to 10 from this session

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2020 16:05 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 16:05 IST
CBSE to introduce art-integrated project work for classes 1 to 10 from this session

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to introduce art-integrated project work for classes 1 to 10 from this academic session to make teaching and learning competency based and joyful. As part of this, at least one art-integrated project in each subject shall be taken up by all students of classes 9 and 10 from the academic session 2020-21, and students of classes 1 to 8 will also be encouraged to take at least one art-integrated project (trans-disciplinary project) in a given academic year, the board said in a letter to schools.

The CBSE has directed schools that for classes 1 to 8, art-integrated projects should be of trans-disciplinary nature. In at least one project, students across classes till grade 10 will have to integrate any art form of the paired state or UT, as defined under the 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat' Programme.

For example students in Delhi schools must take up a project that is based on the art form of Sikkim. The list of paired states and UTs is available on CBSE website. The education board had last year announced mandatory introduction of art-education or art-integrated learning for all classes.

"It has been decided to introduce art-integrated project work for classes 1 to 10 to promote art-integrated learning in schools to make teaching and learning competency-based and joyful," the CBSE said in the letter. "The project work can include more than one subject and this can be considered for internal assessment in the subjects concerned. For classes 9 and 10, the students will take up the art-integrated project work as subject enrichment activity in all the subjects for internal assessment," it said.

The board has clarified that projects have to be taken up in an eco-friendly manner, using local resources without any financial burden to parents or guardians. "The topics for art-integrated projects should be a new topic that has not been taken up in the classroom yet. Subject teachers and art teachers are to give proper guidance to students about their projects. The projects selected should be doable by students and subject teachers without the assistance of art teachers, artists or others," the letter said.

"The assessment techniques should be relevant and age appropriate and will be communicated to students along with maximum marks before the commencement of work on the project. The marks awarded for these projects, as part of subject-enrichment activities of class 10, will be collected by the Board at the time of uploading of marks of internal assessment," it added..

TRENDING

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and eight others elected unopposed to state Legislative Council: Official.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

'May Allah remove the virus': Pandemic a grim addition to Afghanistan's woes

Delkhah Sultani scrubs laundry outside her home in Kabul as her young daughter watches on. She says she once got paid around 3 a day to wash clothes for other households but since the coronavirus outbreak hit, work has dropped and she now e...

GLOBAL MARKETS -World stocks win a respite, oil prices highest in over a month

World stocks edged higher on Friday and oil prices rallied more than 2, as sentiment revived after a week pressured by deteriorating U.S.-China relations.Oil prices rose to their highest levels in more than a month on signs that demand from...

HC asks Centre, Maha on details of special trains for migrants

Nagpur, May 15 PTIThe Bombay High Court on Friday directed the Centre and Maharashtra government to give details of special trains running across the country ferrying migrants and others stranded in the coronavirus-induced lockdown and till...

Tech Mahindra R&D unit leverages AI for research on potential therapeutic drugs for COVID-19

Makers Lab, the research and development arm of Tech Mahindra, on Friday said it has leveraged Artificial Intelligence to conduct research and find potential therapeutic drugs for treatment of COVID-19. Testimony of a strong synergy amongst...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020