JNUTA expresses shock over burglary incidents on varsity campus

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2020 23:40 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 23:32 IST
JNUTA expresses shock over burglary incidents on varsity campus

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers' Association on Sunday expressed shock at the recent incidents of burglary in the faculty quarters and questioned security lapses on the varsity campus. These incidents have once again exposed the utter failure of the security in the university, the JNUTA said.

The teacher's body also demanded that the varsity initiate steps in accordance with the notification received from the SDM Mehrauli to facilitate the return of students who have been stuck in other places within Delhi since the lockdown was announced. In a notification issued on May 15 to the vice-chancellor and registrar of the university, the SDM had said that their office is getting mails from students who want to return to campus but are being denied entry. The SDM had said that the students be allowed entry in the campus after medical screening by the district surveillance officer (South).

On the recent incidents of burglary on the campus, the JNUTA demanded that the affected faculty members be compensated for their loss. "It is indeed amazing that such brazen incidents of theft could happen one after the other in the same area when a lockdown is in force and entry and exit from the campus is supposedly being tightly regulated - so much so that Professor Avijit Pathak himself had to suffer harassment when he came to check on hearing that his house had been burgled in his absence," the JNUTA said.

