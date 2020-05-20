Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cambridge University scraps in-person lectures for 2020-2021

PTI | London | Updated: 20-05-2020 20:35 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 20:01 IST
Cambridge University scraps in-person lectures for 2020-2021
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Cambridge has become the first university in Britain to cancel all face-to-face lectures for the 2020-21 academic year because of the coronavirus pandemic, after 800 years of welcoming students to its cloisters, quadrangles and classrooms. It likely won't be the last, as the virus threatens the foundations of the traditional student experience, and the finances of universities around the world.

Cambridge said late Tuesday that all lectures will be held virtually and streamed online until summer 2021. It said it may be possible to hold tutorials and other teaching in small groups — a key part of the university's system — when the new academic year starts in October, as long as social distancing can be followed. The university, which has about 12,000 undergraduate students, said in a statement that "the decision has been taken now to facilitate planning, but as ever, will be reviewed should there be changes to official advice on coronavirus." The pandemic has already upended student life. Cambridge sent students home and moved all its teaching online in March as the U.K. went into lockdown, and exams are being held remotely. Across Britain and around the world, graduation ceremonies and spring balls have been scrapped.

California State University announced last week that it will hold a virtual fall semester and keep classrooms closed, becoming the first major US college to cancel lectures for the fall. British universities are warning they will face a financial crisis if students decide they don't want to pay tuition fees — currently 9,250 pounds (USD 11,300) a year in England — for a college experience shorn of in-person teaching, extra-curricular clubs and socializing. Some students who were due to start in the fall are likely to defer for a year in hopes things get back to normal by then.

Nicola Dandridge, who heads higher education regulator the Office for Students, said this week that universities needed to come clean about what kind of experience students could expect before June, when school graduates decide whether to take up college places for the autumn term. "What we don't want to see are promises that it's all going to be back to usual — an on-campus experience — when it turns out that's not the case," she told Parliament's education committee.

Lockdowns and travel restrictions imposed because of the pandemic have also cut off the flow of international students, who pay higher fees and form a major source of income for UK universities. For now, Cambridge and other British universities are preparing for some students to return in the fall. The University of Manchester said it has moved all lectures online for the fall term, but still expects students to move into its halls of residence.

Edinburgh University said it would adopt a "hybrid model" rather than going fully virtual. "Having hundreds of students packed into lecture theaters close together probably isn't going to be safe or possible," vice chancellor Peter Mathieson told the BBC on Wednesday. "But we intend to provide small-group teaching and all the other campus experiences that distinguish us."

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Italy's daily coronavirus death toll steady, new cases fall

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 161 on Wednesday, against 162 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, while the daily tally of new cases fell to 665 from 813 on Tuesday. The total death toll since the outbrea...

COVID-19 deaths in Delhi: Over 26 per cent of people of who died were in 50s

Over 26 per cent of the total COVID-19 fatalities in the national capital were of people in the age bracket of 50-59 years, according to official figures. The coronavirus death toll in Delhi has climbed to 176, while 534 fresh cases of CO...

Delhi's autowallahs struggle to make ends meet despite relaxations in lockdown guidelines

After two months of lockdown, the auto-rickshaws are now finally back on Delhi roads since Tuesday after the Delhi Government granted permission for autos, buses and cabs to run during Lockdown 4.0. But despite the ease in restrictions, the...

Noida's commercial hub to reopen after 2 months, no entry for customers sans face mask

Shops in Noidas Sector&#160;18&#160;market&#160; the biggest in the city with around a thousand retail outlets will reopen from Thursday after two months when they remained shut due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Adhering to the social-distanci...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020