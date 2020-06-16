Left Menu
Development News Edition

US and Ghana launch Learning Radio Program in response to schools closure

To address this challenge, the Ministry of Education partnered with the U.S. government through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) to design a national radio program in reading.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Accra | Updated: 16-06-2020 15:11 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 15:11 IST
US and Ghana launch Learning Radio Program in response to schools closure
The Ghana Education Service (GES), in collaboration with the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), will start broadcasting interactive and easy-to-follow reading lessons on June 15, 2020. Image Credit: Pixabay

On June 15, 2020, U.S. Ambassador to Ghana Stephanie S. Sullivan joined Ghana's Minister of Education, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, in launching the Ghana Learning Radio: Reading Program. Developed in response to the closure of over 25,000 primary schools nationwide due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, the radio program will engage parents, caregivers, and students through daily broadcasts to support and improve reading among Ghana's primary school age students.

Because of the pandemic, millions of primary school students are out of school. To address this challenge, the Ministry of Education partnered with the U.S. government through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) to design a national radio program in reading. The program will provide distance learning instruction in English and the 11 official Ghanaian languages of instruction for Kindergarten Two through fourth-grade students.

The Ghana Education Service (GES), in collaboration with the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), will start broadcasting interactive and easy-to-follow reading lessons on June 15, 2020. The lessons are adapted from USAID-supported instructional materials validated by the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment. Broadcasts will also include health and safety behaviour-change messaging that focus on handwashing, social distancing, and child-protection as well as messages to parents and caregivers to encourage homework supervision, family health and hygiene, and the prevention of bullying, sexual assault, and early pregnancy.

All GBC radio stations will broadcast one-hour reading instruction sessions from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, with repeat broadcasts of the lessons on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The United States continues to lead in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, illustrated by recent announcements of new foreign assistance that are made possible through the American people's generosity and the U.S. Government's action. The American people have given more than $11 billion U.S. that will benefit the global COVID-19 response and continue to ensure that the substantial U.S. funding and scientific efforts on this front remain a central and coordinated part of the worldwide effort against the disease. In Ghana, the United States has provided almost $17 million U.S. to address immediate impacts of COVID-19 by helping to strengthen health systems and to continue to improve reading outcomes. The United States is also addressing long-term impacts by helping to develop environments for economic growth and conflict mitigation.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

Videos

Latest News

Iberia's fleet will be smaller in coming 5 years, change is structural-CEO

The fleet of Iberia airline, a Spanish unit of International Consolidated Airlines, will be smaller in the coming five years, its chief executive Luis Gallego said. The Iberian fleet is going to be smaller over the next five years. It is no...

COVID-19: 80 people working in UP CM helpline centre test positive

At least 80 people working for the Uttar Pradesh chief ministers helpline service here have tested positive for COVID-19, a senior official said on Tuesday. The first case among those working at the helpline was detected around 4-5 days ba...

India's fuel demand reaches 80-85% of pre-COVID levels

Indias fuel demand has reached 80-85 per cent of pre-Covid levels in the first half of June but return to 5 per cent growth trajectory may take up to two years, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and industry leaders said on Tuesday. Fuel sale...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Tuesday. 251 p.m.Maha Vir Chakra awardee Lt Gen retd Raj Mohan Vohra dies of COVID-19. 248 p.m.SBI disburses Rs 8,700 crores to MSMEs under the e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020