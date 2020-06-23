AIIMS Rishikesh successfully tests low-cost indigenous ventilator

A low-cost indigenous ventilator, Prana Vayu, was successfully tested at All India Institute of Medical Sciences here on Tuesday, hospital officials said. The ventilator was developed jointly by AIIMS, Rishikesh and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee about two months ago. Its cost will range between Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000.

A five-member team of AIIMS doctors confirmed the reliability and effectiveness of the completely indigenous ventilator after testing it at the hospital's Advanced Simulation Lab, the officials said. Ravikant, director of AIIMS, Rishikesh congratulated the team for having developed the ventilator with advanced capabilities in record time.

At a time when the country is battling the coronavirus pandemic, a low-cost ventilator like this can be of great use, he said. "This ventilator uses only indigenous components and can become a torchbearer of the government's 'Make in India' campaign," said Ajit K Chaturvedi, director of IIT, Roorkee.