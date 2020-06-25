Nigeria: President Buhari authorizes N7.5 billion research grant for TET Fund

President Muhammadu Buhari has reviewed upward the National Research Fund (NRF) of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TET Fund) from N3 billion to N7.5 billion for the year 2020, according to a news report by The Guardian.

TET Fund's Executive Secretary, Prof. Suleiman Bogoro, who disclosed this yesterday at this year's Board of Trustees, the retreat of the organization in Abuja. He has pointed out that the latest approval makes the agency the largest holder of a research grant in Nigeria.

Bogoro added that the President also approved the establishment of six medical simulation research and clinical training facilities in six colleges of medicine in each geopolitical zone within the year.

Bogoro noted that the authorization provided TET Fund an opportunity to provide 12 COVID-19 and related infectious disease molecular laboratories, two in each geopolitical zone, making the fund the highest single provider of the disease's test centers nationwide.

He hinted that the Board of Trustees has approved over N200 million, to sponsor some coronavirus research proposals, mainly from universities and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

"In addition, the BOT also endorsed and was subsequently approved by the President, that six medical simulation research and clinical training facilities in six colleges of medicine (one in each geopolitical zone) be established this year, " he added.