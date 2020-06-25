Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigeria: President Buhari authorizes N7.5 billion research grant for TET Fund

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 25-06-2020 11:15 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 11:15 IST
Nigeria: President Buhari authorizes N7.5 billion research grant for TET Fund
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@TETFundNg)

President Muhammadu Buhari has reviewed upward the National Research Fund (NRF) of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TET Fund) from N3 billion to N7.5 billion for the year 2020, according to a news report by The Guardian.

TET Fund's Executive Secretary, Prof. Suleiman Bogoro, who disclosed this yesterday at this year's Board of Trustees, the retreat of the organization in Abuja. He has pointed out that the latest approval makes the agency the largest holder of a research grant in Nigeria.

Bogoro added that the President also approved the establishment of six medical simulation research and clinical training facilities in six colleges of medicine in each geopolitical zone within the year.

Bogoro noted that the authorization provided TET Fund an opportunity to provide 12 COVID-19 and related infectious disease molecular laboratories, two in each geopolitical zone, making the fund the highest single provider of the disease's test centers nationwide.

He hinted that the Board of Trustees has approved over N200 million, to sponsor some coronavirus research proposals, mainly from universities and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

"In addition, the BOT also endorsed and was subsequently approved by the President, that six medical simulation research and clinical training facilities in six colleges of medicine (one in each geopolitical zone) be established this year, " he added.

TRENDING

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

Nepal, World Bank sign $100m to improve energy sector and recover from COVID crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

With a jab at Trump, Pelosi unveils new 'Obamacare' bill

Flicking a dismissive jab at President Donald Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi unveiled a plan Wednesday to expand Obamacare, even as Trumps administration is about to file arguments in a Supreme Court case to strike it down. Pelosi announ...

Moscow: Rajnath Singh holds talks with Myanmar Military Chief

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is in Moscow for a three-day visit, held a meeting with Myanmars Military Chief, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing. Raksha Mantri Shri rajnathsingh had a meeting with Myanmars Military Chief, Senior General ...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut on Wednesday ordered travelers from eight other U.S. states to be quarantined for two weeks on arrival, as COVID-19 infections surged in regions spared the brunt of the initial outbreak....

Work for Kushinagar Airport started during SP govt's tenure: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has said that the work on Kushinagar Airport, which has been declared an international airport by the Union Cabinet, was started during his governments tenure in the state. Congratulations to those wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020