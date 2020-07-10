Left Menu
Development News Edition

ING accelerates Dutch branch closures as customers go digital

Dutch bank ING will close a quarter of its bank branches in the Netherlands as the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the switch to digital banking, it said on Friday. Almost all of the 150 employees affected will be offered other jobs within ING. "We already had a plan, but the corona-crisis accelerated it", ING Netherlands director Ruud van Dusschoten told Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf.

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 10-07-2020 14:58 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 14:55 IST
ING accelerates Dutch branch closures as customers go digital
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Dutch bank ING will close a quarter of its bank branches in the Netherlands as the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the switch to digital banking, it said on Friday. The largest bank in the Netherlands said it would shut 42 of its 170 branches in its home market. Almost all of the 150 employees affected will be offered other jobs within ING.

"We already had a plan, but the corona-crisis accelerated it", ING Netherlands director Ruud van Dusschoten told Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf. ING temporarily closed many of its branches during the Netherlands' partial lockdown from March to June, even though stores were allowed to remain open.

Since reopening, these branches have not attracted many customers, Van Dusschoten said. "We have seen the use of our digital banking options increase even further. The need for offices keeps getting less."

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

UP: 7 country-made bombs recovered from ration shop owned by Vikas Dubey's accomplice

Kanpur Police said that seven country-made bombs were recovered from a ration shop here owned by an accomplice of Vikas Dubey, who was killed in an encounter with the police, on Friday. Seven country-made bombs have been recovered from the ...

U.S. civil rights groups protest 'out-of-touch' Justice Department police commission

Prominent U.S. civil rights groups are refusing to appear before a Justice Department law enforcement commission set up to recommend ways to increase respect for police and reduce crime, calling it out of touch with public anger over polici...

Families of slain policemen express relief over Vikas Dubey's killing

After the notorious gangster Vikas Dubey was killed on Friday morning, the families of the policemen who were killed in the Kanpur encounter on July 3 expressed relief. Tirath Pal, the father of the slain policeman Jitendra Pal Singh, who w...

Tuberculosis vaccine may help in reducing Covid-19 deaths: Study

A century-old tuberculosis vaccine may play a role in reducing death due to Covid-19 infection, a preliminary study has suggested. Researchers from the US-based the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of the National Insti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020