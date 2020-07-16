Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telangana to conduct exams for final year college students

Others will be promoted to the next class without any examination, the government said in a release. The decision was announced after a meeting held by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on issues related to education. It was decided to follow the guidelines issued by UGC, AICTE and other such institutions with regard to administration of the educational institutions, conducting examinations and on syllabus, it said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-07-2020 23:43 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 23:43 IST
Telangana to conduct exams for final year college students

The Telangana government on Thursday said exams would be conducted for final year college students as suggested by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and All-India Council for Technical Education. To uphold the academic sanctity, it was decided to follow the UGC and AICTE guidelines and conduct examinations to degree, PG, Engineering final year students. Others will be promoted to the next class without any examination, the government said in a release.

The decision was announced after a meeting held by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on issues related to education. It was also decided to start the engineering academic year from August 17 and preparations were on for a combined entrance tests schedule so that the students would not lose their precious academic year, the release said.

The government said it would soon take a final decision on re-opening schools, the mode of teaching and other related issues in the backdrop of COVID-19 pandemic after examining the guidelines of the Centre and the methods adopted by other states. Educational institutions have remained shut since the national lockdown to check COVID-19 was first enforced in March.

Rao, who held the meeting with Education Minister P Sabita Indra Reddy and officials, saida long-term strategy would be implemented to strengthen government educational institutions in the state by totally cleaning up of the education system." For this, Rao instructed the officials to convene a meeting with the educationists and experts and enlist their opinions, the release said. It was decided to follow the guidelines issued by UGC, AICTE and other such institutions with regard to administration of the educational institutions, conducting examinations and on syllabus, it said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Fauci bullish on prospects for U.S. vaccine, not worried about China winning race

The leading U.S. expert on infectious diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, predicted on Wednesday the country will meet its goal of a coronavirus vaccine by years end and was unmoved by the prospect that China would get there first. While there are...

Depp's bodyguard says Amber Heard abused the Hollywood star

Johnny Depps security chief has alleged that Amber Heard physically abused Depp during the couples tempestuous marriage, giving testimony to support Depps libel suit against a British tabloid that accused him of assaulting his former spouse...

DSGMC passes resolution against referendum called for by Sikh separatist group

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management CommitteeDSGMC on Thursday distanced itself from a referendum called for by a secessionist group and termed it as highly objectionable. The Committee in a meeting attended by its president Manjinder Singh ...

Bhima Koregaon case accused Varavara Rao tests COVID-19 positive, Chidambaram demands his release

Bhima Koregaon case accused Varavara Rao, who was admitted to JJ Hospital in Mumbai on Monday night, tested positive for COVID-19 today, officials said. He will be shifted to St George Hospital which has a COVID treatment facility, JJ Hospi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020