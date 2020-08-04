Left Menu
MP university inks MoU to educate underprivileged students

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 04-08-2020 19:14 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 19:14 IST
The state-run Atal Bihari VajpayeeHindi University (ABVHU) here has signed an MoU with First AidCouncil of India to educate students from less privilegedbackground in urban and rural areas of Madhya Pradesh

Under the MoU, study centres or extension centres willbe opened in Madhya Pradesh for students who lack resources topursue education, a university release said on Tuesday

The objective of this MoU is to educate students ofurban and rural areas who are unable to pursue take educationdue to lack of resources, provide them employment-orientedcourses and increase literacy rate," the release said.

