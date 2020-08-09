Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mizoram University defers undergraduate semester examination

In a notification issued earlier on Thursday, the university had said that examinations for UG even semester for 6th semester and repeaters for all semester and professional courses will be held as per schedule commencing from August 10. Two apex student bodies of Mizoram, Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) and Mizo Students Union (MSU) on Sunday asked Mizo University (MZU) to postpone the upcoming under graduate (UG) degree examinations following surge in Coronavirus case in the state.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 09-08-2020 22:41 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 22:41 IST
Mizoram University defers undergraduate semester examination

The Mizoram University (MZU) on Sunday deferred the upcoming undergraduate examinations slated for Monday following appeals by student bodies and Mizoram Principals Council due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in the state. An urgent notification issued by the university said undergraduate semester examination will not be held during August 10 to 14 in view of the present situation due to COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown imposed in certain localities in Aizawl.

The examination will be held after September 3, it said. The notification also said that professional courses like LLB, BSW and BOA examinations will not be held during August 10 to 14 and the papers scheduled during this period will be shifted afterwards.

There is no change in the conduct of examinations in respect of MCA and BCA, which will be held as per scheme from August 10, the notification said. In a notification issued earlier on Thursday, the university had said that examinations for UG even semester for 6th semester and repeaters for all semester and professional courses will be held as per schedule commencing from August 10.

Two apex student bodies of Mizoram, Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) and Mizo Students Union (MSU) on Sunday asked Mizo University (MZU) to postpone the upcoming under graduate (UG) degree examinations following surge in Coronavirus case in the state. In a letter addressed to MZU vice chancellor, MZP said that it does not believe that it is in the best interest of the students to sit for the university examination slated for August 10 due to the spike in Covid-19 cases in the state and lockdowns are being imposed in several localities of Aizawl.

Mizoram Principals' Council also on Sunday wrote to the controller of examination, Mizoram University, urging the latter to review the decision of holding the examination. Mizoram has reported 608 COVID-19 cases till Sunday.

PTI COR RG RG.

TRENDING

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

World News Roundup: Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000; Blast rocks military base in Somali capital and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria sees 'stabilisation' in new coronavirus cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,122 to 215,336 and more

Reuters Health News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

Donors pledge 253 mln euros in emergency aid for Lebanon after blast

An emergency donor conference on Sunday for blast-stricken Lebanon raised pledges worth nearly 253 million euros 298 million for immediate humanitarian relief, the French presidency said.Those commitments would not be conditional on politic...

Telangana Govt handling COVID-19 cases recklessly: Congress

The Telangana Government is handling the COVID-19 pandemic in the state recklessly, due to which cases are increasing, states Congress Legislative Party CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka alleged on Sunday. He observed that not only Quarantine ce...

J-K LG condoles death of COVID warrior, Dr Mohd Ashraf Mir

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Sunday condoled the demise of Covid-19 positive Doctor and Medical Officer, Health Department, Mohammad Ashraf Mir. Sinha expressed deep shock over the demise of Dr Mir who lost the ba...

With 1,300 new cases, Delhi's COVID-19 count reaches 1,45,427

With 1,300 new positive cases being reported, Delhis COVID-19 count reached 1,45,427 on Sunday, according to the health bulletin issued by the government. The count includes 10,729 active cases, while 1,30,587 patients have been cured and d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020