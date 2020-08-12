R'than governor asks universities to conduct plantation drive on I-Day

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra has asked the state universities to carry out plantation of saplings in their campuses after flag hoisting on the Independence Day. A total of 88,151 saplings have been given to the universities for the plantation drive, a statement said on Wednesday.

Mishra has also asked the vice chancellors of the state universities to ensure compliance of social distancing norms and other protocols in view of the coronavirus pandemic. The governor has directed the VCs to set up committees in their universities to look after the plants, according to the statement.

The University of Rajasthan in Jaipur and Mohalal Sukhadia University in Udaipur will plant 1,500 saplings each. Similarly, other universities too will plant the saplings allotted to them by the Raj Bhawan, the statement said.