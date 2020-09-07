Jindal Global Law School Signs MoU with 10 Top Institutions in 8 Countries

Left Menu
(Australia, Bangladesh, Colombia, Dominican Republic,Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Nepal, and USA) JGLS Providing Opportunities for International Education to its Students during COVID-19 Pandemic Sonipat, 7 September, 2020: Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) of O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) has entered into 10 new Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) with leading institutions from different parts of the world.

PTI | Sonipat | Updated: 07-09-2020 11:58 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 11:58 IST
(Australia, Bangladesh, Colombia, Dominican Republic,Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Nepal, and USA) JGLS Providing Opportunities for International Education to its Students during COVID-19 Pandemic Sonipat, 7 September, 2020: Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) of O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) has entered into 10 new Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) with leading institutions from different parts of the world. These international partnerships have been established as part of the Law School’s COVID-19 Academic Action Plan. Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University and Dean of Jindal Global Law School explained that: “The motivation behind establishing these partnerships is to provide outstanding opportunities for the students of JGLS to pursue international legal education with our partner institutions. The vision of JGU and JGLS since our founding has been to constantly raise the bar when it comes to providing global legal education to our students. The institutional opportunities created by JGU and JGLS have resulted in exchange programmes, immersion programmes, dual degree programmes and short-term study abroad programmes for our students. We are committed to making sure that the COVID-19 global pandemic does not undermine our efforts to build international collaborations for the benefit of our students. Rather the School has exploited the potentialities of blended learning and hybrid education to help the students of JGLS to continue to yield the benefits of international collaborations through technological interface.” JGLS has established international collaborations with 10 leading institutions in 8 countries: Australia, Bangladesh, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Nepal, and the United States of America. These international collaborations range from shared blended learning and hybrid teaching (including module-sharing in courses), technology-enabled-resource sharing through library-to-library collaborations, joint webinars and conferences, joint research, LLB-JD and LLB-LLM pathways, and student and faculty exchange and mobility.

The list of JGLS’ new partner institutions are: 1. University of Sydney Law School, University of Sydney, Australia 2. London College of Legal Studies (South) (Affiliate Centre of the University of London), Bangladesh 3. School of Law, Universidad del Rosario, Colombia 4. Facultad de Ciencias Jurídicas y Políticas, Universidad Iberoamericana (UNIBE), Dominican Republic 5. School of Law and Public Administration, Narxoz University, Kazakhstan 6. Faculty of Law and Social Sciences, Suleyman Demirel University, Kazakhstan 7. Department of International Law, Faculty of Economics and Administrative Sciences, Ala-Too International University, Kyrgyzstan 8. Kathmandu School of Law (Affiliate of Purbanchal University), Nepal 9. Elisabeth Haub School of Law, Pace University, USA 10. Beasley School of Law, Temple University, USA Many of these new collaborations provide university wide opportunities for students and faculty members at JGU and the partner institutions. Professor (Dr.) Sreejith S.G., Executive Dean, JGLS, pointed out, “The pandemic prompted us to reimagine our existing collaborations. Our partner institutions have responded very positively and constructively to our proposals, showing remarkable resilience. We are glad that the pandemic will not deprive our students of the opportunities internationalization has been providing them.” Professor Malvika Seth, Assistant Professor and Assistant Dean (International Collaborations), JGLS, added, “The need for internationalizing legal education has become more significant now than ever, to help prepare future lawyers for the construction of a just and equitable post COVID-19 world. We hope that new modes of collaboration, including digital learning models, will allow global engagement to flourish and contribute to our students’ expertise.” “These partnerships will lead to a high level of discourse, knowledge and newer capacity building opportunities for students. Such international collaborations enhance the student experience and learning, especially during such a challenging time which has critically hampered global opportunities for students.” said Professor Dabiru Sridhar Patnaik, Registrar, O.P. Jindal Global University.

These collaborations are the latest addition to the existing over 200+ collaborations Jindal Global Law School has with other international institutions. PWR PWR

