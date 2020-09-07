Left Menu
Baghpat: Students receive obscene messages on WhatsApp, FIR lodged

Vikram Singh, principal of a private English-medium school in the city gave a complaint at the Baraut police station on August 31, alleging that someone created a “biology group of Class 10” on August 28 and after adding students, posted obscene pictures and videos in it, a district police spokesperson said.

PTI | Baghpat | Updated: 07-09-2020
An FIR has been lodged against unidentified people for allegedly creating a WhatsApp group of school students and positing obscene pictures and videos in it, police said here on Monday. Vikram Singh, principal of a private English-medium school in the city gave a complaint at the Baraut police station on August 31, alleging that someone created a "biology group of Class 10" on August 28 and after adding students, posted obscene pictures and videos in it, a district police spokesperson said. A photo of a schoolteacher was used as the group's display picture and its administrator (s) asked for photos of a large number of students, he said

When the students started getting obscene pictures and videos, they told their parents, who informed the school, which found the group fake. Police said prima facie it appeared to be the work of those associated with the school as they had a picture of the biology teacher, which they used in their display picture, as well as everyone's phone number

The accused used an international number to avoid detection, police.

