Bangladesh professor faces sedition charges

A Dhaka University professor along with two others is facing sedition charges for allegedly defaming Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founding father of Bangladesh, and distorting the history of the 1971 Liberation War. Aminul Islam Bulbul, the president of the central committee of the Muktijuddha Mancha, filed a written complaint against Professor Morshed Hasan Khan, Daily Jai Jai Din Editor Kazi Rokonuddin Ahmed and Daily Naya Diganta Editor Alamgir Mohiuddin at the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Ziaur Rahman on Thursday. The court has ordered the Police Bureau of Investigation or PBI to submit a report by October 20, after taking the plaintiff's statement into account, bdnews24 reported.

"Sedition cases require the approval of the home ministry. The PBI will submit a report if they find any substance in the claims after investigating the allegations and quizzing the plaintiff,” the court's clerk Rakib Chowdhury told the paper. According to the petition, Morshed had written an article for Daily Jai Jai Din titled 'Smritimoy Zia' on May 30, 2016 and another 'Smritimoy Zia' for the Daily Naya Diganta on Mar 26, 2016. In those write-ups, he allegedly spread disinformation about Mujibur Rahman and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina through false, fabricated and derogatory statements, which were published without any scrutiny from the two editors.

Earlier, the Dhaka University authorities decided to relieve Morshed of all academic and administrative duties of the university. PTI NSA.