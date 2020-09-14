Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC directs JNU to sanction leave to prof to pursue fellowship in France

I direct the university to sanction EOL to the petitioner (Kumar) from October 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021 to enable him to join the fellowship,” the judge said. Kumar, a professor in the Department of English Studies in JNU, has challenged the varsity's executive council's February 18 decision to reject his application dated January 21, 2020 for the EOL without pay for nine months from October 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2020 13:53 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 13:53 IST
HC directs JNU to sanction leave to prof to pursue fellowship in France

The Delhi High Court Monday directed the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) to sanction extraordinary leave (EOL) to one of its professors to pursue a nine-month fellowship offered by a French research institute. The high court said the varsity’s order rejecting the EOL application was “completely arbitrary” and against the ordinance of the university.

Justice Jyoti Singh allowed the petition of professor Udaya Kumar seeking a direction to the varsity to reconsider his application for EOL and grant him the same, with a cost of Rs 20,000 in his favour. “The petition is allowed. I direct the university to sanction EOL to the petitioner (Kumar) from October 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021 to enable him to join the fellowship,” the judge said.

Kumar, a professor in the Department of English Studies in JNU, has challenged the varsity's executive council's February 18 decision to reject his application dated January 21, 2020 for the EOL without pay for nine months from October 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021. The court said there is no gainsaying in the fact that Kumar is not going abroad for self service or self employment and he is going there for higher studies.

It is a matter of great prestige for JNU that its professor is granted a fellowship in such a prestigious institute, it added. The court said the ground raised by the varsity, that 20 per cent of strength of teachers in a centre cannot be allowed to be absent, is not made out.

Advocate Abhik Chimni, appearing for Kumar, drew the court’s attention to the minutes of a meeting of the faculty members where Kumar has clearly said that he will continue to teach the course online from abroad. He submitted that the competent authority in this case would be the Chairperson for English Studies and the Dean, who is the Head of the School of Language, Literature and Cultural Studies under which the Centre operates and they both have also recommended Kumar’s application for EOL, but the executive council rejected it.

So, it cannot be said by the university that the professor cannot be spared for nine months. In his petition Kumar has also sought setting aside of JNU's letters dated March 3, June 12 and July 7 which reject his requests for EOL without pay for nine months, allegedly without giving any reasons.

He had made another request for grant of EOL which JNU has rejected again. He has stated in his plea that he has been offered a Fellowship at the Nantes Institute of Advanced Study, France for a period of nine months from October 2020, which is a Research Institute of Global eminence.

He has contended that in the past four years he has not availed an EOL and in his entire academic career, he has only availed two EOLs. He has also said that the council exercised its discretionary power in a completely arbitrary fashion without any deliberation and application of mind and action of rejecting the plea was malafide.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Sony schedules digital PlayStation 5 Showcase event for Sept 16

Sony is gearing up to launch the PlayStation 5 PS5 console this holiday season. Before it is officially unveiled, the Japanese tech giant wants to give fans a quick look at some of the great games and features coming to the PS5, at the laun...

TAKE A LOOK-Yoshihide Suga set to be Japan prime minister, succeeding Abe

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga was chosen head of Japans ruling party on Monday and poised to be named prime minister on Wednesday, succeeding Shinzo Abe, the nations longest-serving leader, for whom Suga has long been a loyal aide....

Monsoon session: Lok Sabha adjourned till tomorrow

The Lok Sabha on Monday was adjourned till 3 pm tomorrow. Earlier, Speaker Om Birla had expunged the remarks made by Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi...

China confirms it detained 12 Hong Kongers at sea last month

Chinese authorities have confirmed the criminal detention of 12 Hong Kongers who were allegedly attempting to travel illegally to Taiwan by boat last month, while the foreign ministry in Beijing labeled the group separatists. The 12 people,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020